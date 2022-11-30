Spotify unveils 2022’s Spotify Wrapped stats: Arijit Singh, Sidhu Moosewala, Pritam come on top

November 30, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Music streaming platform Spotify on Wednesday launched its Spotify Wrapped campaign for the year. Other than letting users and creators get personalised statistics of their activity for the year, the campaign also unveils the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts on Spotify for the year 2022.

In India, Arijit Singh continues to be the most streamed artist on Spotify in the country for the third consecutive year. Pritam comes second in the list, while maestro AR Rahman has taken the third spot this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excuses by AP Dhillon, Intense, and Gurinder Gill was the most-streamed song on Spotify in India, with over 19 crore streams in the year. The late Sidhu Moosewala’s Moosetape was the most-streamed album in India, followed by Shershaah, AP Dhillon’s Hidden Gems, Kabir Singh, and Pritam’s Brahmastra.

This year’s most-popular editorial playlist was Hot Hits Hindi, which is followed by more than 11 lakh listeners. The Sex Podcast by Leeza Mangaldas is the most streamed podcast on Spotify in India this year, followed by The Mythpat Podcast, The Ranveer Show, Chanakya Niti, and On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Here’s what India streamed the most this year:

Most Streamed Artists

Arijit Singh Pritam AR Rahman Anirudh Ravichander Shreya Ghoshal AP Dhillon Tanishk Bagchi Sidhu Moose Wala Devi Sri Prasad Sid Sriram

Most Streamed Songs

“Excuses” by AP Dhillon, Intense, Gurinder Gill “Pasoori” by Shae Gill, Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, Abdullah Siddiquii “Kesariya” by Pritam, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya “No Love” by Shubh “Chaand Baaliyan” by Aaditya A “Raataan Lambiyan” by Tanishk Baagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Tu Aake Dekhle” by KING, Arpan Kumar “Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo” by Anirudh Ravichander, Jonita Gandhi, Sivakarthikeyan “Ranjha” by Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Anvita Dutta, Romy

Most Streamed Albums

“Moosetape” by Sidhu Moosewala “Shershaah” by Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed–Mohsin and Vikram Montrose “Hidden Gems” by AP Dhillon “Kabir Singh” by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva “Brahmastra” by Pritam “Beast” by Anirudh Ravichander “Vikram” by Anirudh Ravichander “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” by Pritam “Thiruchitrambalam” by Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush, Vivek “Aashiqui 2” by Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Jeet Gannguli

Most Popular Editorial Playlists

Hot Hits Hindi Punjabi 101 Latest Tamil Hot Hits Tamil Bollywood Mush

Most Streamed Podcasts

The Sex Podcast The Mythpat Podcast The Ranveer Show Chanakya Niti On Purpose with Jay Shetty Naallanaa Murukku - The RJ Balaji Podcast The Joe Rogan Experience The Ranveer Show Hindi Dear Teenage Me Ajay Bhalla