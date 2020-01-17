Music

Spotify launches personalised playlists... for your pets

The streaming service consulted with experts for the animal-friendly feature

Ever wondered whether your beagle would be down with Dr Dre? Or if your tabby cat would purr to Ritviz? On Thursday, Spotify launched ‘Personalised Pet Playlists,’ a new experience where the streaming service’s users can get an algorithmically curated playlist based on their tastes and their pet’s character attributes.

Each Pet Playlist includes around 30 tracks based on the listener’s preferences that their pet is more likely to enjoy given it is created based on their personality and characteristics. For example, an energetic dog might get a playlist with tracks that are upbeat while a shy cat might get something with slower tempos.

Before developing Pet Playlists, Spotify consulted with musicologist David Teie, a cellist with America’s National Symphony Orchestra, who pioneered species-specific music and composed two albums of Music for Cats, and he advised on the general likes/dislikes of each animal... for example, dogs don’t respond well to music in the lower register as it’s often viewed as a threat. While each playlist is algorithmically created, David’s expertise impacted how the algorithm was programmed.

The data

Spotify’s global online survey shows that 71% of pet owners globally play music for their pets, 8 in 10 believe their pets like music and most pet owners think music can help pets relieve stress, boost their happiness and keep them company.

Additionally, almost 50% of pet owners say their pet prefers certain songs or genres of music with classical and soft rock as the top picks. 53% of pet owners globally indicated they would pick their pet over their partner, if they really had to choose 70% consider the emotional wellbeing of their pets daily.

