Sowmya never fails to bring in novelty in her concerts

January 09, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

An evening that embraced varied emotions and virtuosity without falling into cliches was how S. Sowmya’s concert at the Music Academy can be described.

Showcasing a rich array of musical nuances, the performance reached the pinnacle when she sang the Thodi raga alapana. Hallmark sancharas apart, it was occasionally adorned with jarus and brigas. Tyagaraja’s ‘Raju vedala,’ a Sriranga Pancharatnam, followed. The niraval at ‘Kaveri teeramunanu’ brought alive visuals of a smooth-flowing river.

The synergy between S. Sowmya’s singing and L. Ramakrishnan’s violin was remarkable, particularly during Kalpanaswaras, where a section sans panchama surfaced, enhancing the beauty of the singing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ragam-tanam-pallavi was indicative of Sowmya’s scholarship. Choosing Paras, a Mayamalavagowla janya, embellished with streaks of prati madhyamam, Sowmya introduced ragas influenced by Persian music, seamlessly weaving together Husseini, Geya Hejjuji, and Navroz. The violinist stood up to the challenge and came up with an impressive Hejjaji phrase. Sowmya’s explanation of the occasional use of prati madhyamam in Paras, alongside comparisons with its Hindustani counterpart, enriched the audience’s understanding of the raga. The pallavi with the words ‘Paraspara anbinal mattume uravukal valarum,’ beautifully weaving the name of the raga was set in Khanda Jhampai, a fine display with trikalam, arudi kaarvais, and kalpanaswara.

‘Meevalla gunadoshamemi’ in Kapi was interjected between the elaborate Thodi composition and the RTP. Commencing with the Ata tala varnam ‘Vanajakshi’ in Kalyani, she continued with the rendition of ‘Sari evvare sri janaki’ in Sriranjani, appending it with graceful swaras. Sowmya’s Kannada raga alapana was an elaborate exploration with the noteworthy akara shuddham.

Muthuswami Dikshitar’s ‘Sri matrubhutam’ was a neat presentation, accentuated by a madhyamakala niraval and swaras at ‘Suvasita nava javanti’. Arunachala Kavi’s Rama Nataka Keerthanai, ‘Yen palli kondeerayya,’ in Mohanam, with a version of the starting phrase different from the one by N. C. Vasanthakokilam, the yesteryear singer who popularised this composition, was refreshing.

Percussion was prominent in both the Thodi composition and the RTP. Neyveli Narayanan’s sensitive playing complemented the singer’s manodharma, while Payyanur Govindaprasad’s sensitive interludes in morsing provided beauty to the rhythm. They performed equally well during the tani.

Sowmya’s concert without a padam? No way! She presented ‘Rama rama prana sakhi’ in Bhairavi, bearing the legendary Brinda-Mukta stamp. The concert concluded with Bharati’s Kavadi Chindu, ‘Villinai ottha’. Though firmly grounded in tradition, Sowmya’s concert traversed through some uncharted territories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT