At Cannes 2024, India had several moments in the sun. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia garnered significant attention and accolades for her film, All We Imagine As Light. Also, at the Bharat Parv event, playback singer Shaan took pride in introducing three emerging pop stars, including his 18-year-old son, Maahi, to the audience.

The talented teenager who debuted with his video single ‘Sorry’ early this year, has come out with his second single, ‘Jaadugari’ produced by his older brother, Soham. Unperturbed by the scale of the forum, the teenager impressed the audience with his performance, and the family cherished every moment.

After returning to Mumbai, Shaan, Maahi, and Soham joined a video call to share their Cannes experience, bond over music, and reflect on their journeys. Their conversation was filled with laughter, memories, and a deep appreciation for the time spent together as a family.

Shaan, sandwiched between his sons to fit into the frame, says, “Soham graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, which was a proud moment for us as parents. We first had the joy of witnessing his graduation ceremony and were thrilled to see Maahi’s first international performance. It has been a wonderful and memorable year for our family.”

Maahi describes his experience at Cannes as “incredible”. “The opportunity was mind-blowing. I have to admit that I was a bit nervous at first. But having the support of my family helped calm those nerves. Cannes is such a special place, filled with people who appreciate art in all its forms. It was an amazing experience to be there.”

For Soham, producing ‘Jadugari’ was special mainly because it involved his brother, Mahi. He says, “Typically, my production work is quite solitary, following artiste briefs and creating music accordingly. However, this project was different. Having Mahi involved added a personal touch that elevated the entire process. His input and our shared creativity made the production feel incredibly organic and effortless, alongside composer Sudan Bhosle,” adding, “It’s a project that holds a special place for both of us, not just as artistes, but as brothers creating something meaningful together.”

Shaan’s sojourn

Shaan’s album Tanha Dil, released in the late 1990s, was a significant milestone in his career, marking his rise as a prominent pop star in the Indian music scene. Could the song ‘Sorry’ be considered the breakthrough track for Maahi? He is hesitant to make such a comparison. While acknowledging that ‘Sorry’ might be a step towards achieving such success, Maahi does not see ‘Sorry’ as equal to ‘Tanha Dil’ at this point. “My priority is to consistently release more music and connect with my audience through quality”.

Mahi acknowledges the resemblance in voice to his father’s but emphasises his effort to maintain his individual musical identity. “I value dad’s advice about drawing inspiration from diverse artistes. I want to integrate all the influences and discover my unique style and expression.

The science of music

Soham’s approach to his education and a prospective career in the music industry later, is strategic and forward-thinking. Opting for a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry at USC, he prioritised law, business, and technology over traditional music training, leveraging his existing musical foundation. “I intend to navigate contracts, production deals, and copyright issues. This will blend artistic expression with business acumen,” says Soham.

Shaan has been supportive but has a hands-off approach to nurturing his sons’ musical talents since their childhood. He says he gradually noticed their inclination towards music despite initially focussing on academics and sports. “Both of them were doing very well in academics, sports and other activities in school. Soham finished his graduation, but there’s no pressure on Maahi to do it. I did not impose formal training on them but allowed them to explore music alongside their other interests. Over time, as their passion for music grew stronger, I accepted their choice and encouraged them to pursue it wholeheartedly.”

Soham shares that while there is no pressure from their parents to pursue music, there is an inherent external pressure due to their family background. “This pressure isn’t direct but exists in the environment and privilege we grew up in. We are proud of our family’s achievements and want to live up to our parents’ legacy.”

Mahi agrees with Soham, seeing pressure as a positive force that keeps them motivated and striving to improve.

With both his songs, ‘Sorry’ and ’Jadugari’, being pop love songs, Maahi is ready to accept that image and says he does not want to take himself too seriously yet; his focus is on continuing to make music in this genre.

Regarding all three working together on a project, Shaan sees it as a good idea and suggests it might happen eventually. He says, “There are some legalities and contractual obligations to clear, but Ï am optimistic that we can work around those challenges to create music together in the future.”

