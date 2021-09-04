Sony music to support indie music and artists

Sony Music India launches ‘Day One’, a new label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

Sony Music India launched Day One, a new label to support new and emerging South Asian talent that will also showcase the linguistic diversity of the region.

In a bid to develop a roster of some of the creative and individualistic South Asian talent, the label has signed its first three artists — Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji) and Kasyap. Their music will be further released by Day One soon.

Nashik-based Tanmaya Bhatnagar, 27, is best known for her vocals and acoustic guitar work and is loved for her meaningful yet uncomplicated songwriting. Her rendition of debut single ‘Kya Tum Naraaz Ho’ earned praise and recognition from AR Rahman.

On the other hand, Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji) is a 23-year-old Kerala-based up-and-coming composer. His music mainly explores genres like dream, electro-pop, trap, hip-hop, R&B, Carnatic and eastern-infused western styles. In keeping with Day One’s philosophy, Kevin aims to blur the boundaries of languages and genres with his music.

Twenty-year-old Kasyap is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist- composer. Having a wide range of musicality, he blends various musical styles like funk, R&B, disco with pop and strives to create a fresh sound. Kasyap hopes to redefine the New Age pop music in India and wants his music to be the perfect crossover for the audiences in India and beyond. He makes his pop debut with Day One.

Speaking about the concept, Rajat Kakar, Managing Director India, Sony Music Entertainment, says, “Day One ties in with our core philosophy and helps us bring a vast repertoire of artists to our listeners, as we cater to the latter’s ever-expanding music tastes. Though the audiences are much more open-minded these days and ready to experiment with all sorts of music, what is essential for the artists is to be discovered within a shorter time frame. Getting noticed even in times of the internet isn’t easy. Day One aims to support the eclectic soundscape and rich linguistic diversity that South Asian artists have to offer and connect the artists with their desired audience.”