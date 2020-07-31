Sonu Nigam launches music label with a devotional single

On July 30, Singer Sonu Nigam launched his new music label ‘I Believe Music’ and the first song will be his new song ‘Rudhrashtakam’. The singer who has been reaching out to music lovers worldwide through online concerts, says the song is an auspicious beginning for the music label and comes at a time when there’s a resurgence in independent music.

“I have been working on ‘I Believe Music’ for a while but due to various work commitments, it was slightly delayed. Now, given the resurgence of independent music, I believe it’s a good time,” he says in a statement.

‘Rudhrashtakam’ also marks his return to the spiritual genre and the song is based on the widely chanted shloka written by Saint Goswami Tulsidas in Ramcharitmanas.