Sonu Nigam: An undeterred focus on the present

He may have been performing on stage for decades now, but for Sonu Nigam, every concert is deserving of his respect and concern. The artiste who has sung in numerous Indian languages says he tries to accommodate every audience request at his concert. “It doesn’t matter where I’m on tour, if a lone voice calls out for a Kannada song, everyone present — whether Punjabi, Gujarati or Malayali — will have to listen to at least one Kannada number after that,” he says.

When it comes to singing in South Indian languages, Sonu says he does not find them too hard. “Many times I've noticed the translators are unsure of how the words sound. But if they are well-versed in the language and are able to guide you well, then no dialect is too hard.”

Talking about the relevance of live concerts in an age when almost all manner of entertainment is available on streaming platforms, Sonu says concerts are the ultimate test of an artiste’s prowess. “Concerts are the litmus test of an artiste’s caliber,” he says, adding that if there is a medium between the artiste and the end audience, then there is a measure of uncertainty. “How proficient a singer, athlete or musician is, is demonstrated when they are directly in the eye of the audience. There is no room for doubt or duplicity then.”

“Besides, if you have built up a reputation for your work like the masters Yesudas, SP Balasubrahmanyam and Zakir Husain, then definitely people will flock to wherever you are, to get a glimpse of something special and they won’t mind paying for it either. A chance to witness brilliance is what draws people.” Apart from stage presence, Sonu believes a true artiste always strives to keep learning and staying in tune with their craft. “They give out a vibe which is conveyed in their work.”

When asked about what’s next, Sonu has an refreshingly, unexpected answer. “I live a very satisfied life with no aspiration or ambition. I have been enjoying this state of mind for the last couple of years. I had decided that I wouldn’t do anything I wasn’t convinced about,” says the singer who no longer feels driven to record songs as he doesn’t enjoy them as much as he used to. “I have reached a point where the present is the most important thing. I don’t worry about the future. I have a beautiful life and things keep happening on their own. Whatever has to come my way, does so.”

As testament to this, Sonu shares how two of his non-film songs became hits on social media last year. “One was a Shiv Shankara bhajan that I began the year with and the other was an English song I recorded with Polish singer Natalia Lesz at the end of the year. So good things keep happening if you just go with the flow.”

