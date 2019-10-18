Songs of lament

The India International Centre (IIC) celebrated the 16th edition of their annual festival ‘The IIC Experience: A Festival of The Arts’, with a wide range of attractions. The Hindustani classical music was veiled this year in the poignancy of Soz-khwani, a poetic and musical expression of the tragedy of Karbala, traditionally performed during the month of Muharram at gatherings or Majalis, where people congregate to mourn the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and his large clan, who rose against injustice and lost their lives in the battle. The compositions for Sozkhwani in classical Awadhi, Urdu and sometimes in Persian, are based on Hindustani ragas. The moving presentation of Soz-khwani by Askari Naqvi at the IIC left many in the audience teary-eyed.

Soul-stirring

Naqvi dressed in black, the colour of mourning, appeared on the dark stage seated on a deewan covered with black sheets with a black cushion to hold his script and just a couple of candles lit in Shamadan (candleholders) on both sides, in a totally dark hall and lamented the bereavement of those who lost their dear ones, in ragas like Jhinjhoti, Bihag, Jaunpuri, Bharavi and Des rendered with utmost simplicity. Opening with an invocatory verse in Yaman, his soul-stirring rendition of the tragedy at Karbala took one and all on a journey through a dozen of verse composed in that many ragas. The drone or Aas of the tonic is normally echoed by four mourners since no musical instruments are used for these songs of lamentation. Askari had the background of recorded Aas for his renditions since it was a solo presentation.

An intrinsic part of the Shia family tradition in Awadh, Soz-khwani is fast disappearing because there are very few families practising it nowadays. Born and brought up in a family from Mustafabad in Rae Bareli district of UP, which has been practising and preserving the oral tradition of this art form, Askar Naqvi has been performing Sozk-hwani, Marsia Khwani, and Nauha khwani since childhood. He has designed a one-hour solo performance called ‘Soz-khwani’ (Songs of Lament) where he sings, performs a few Soz, Marsia and Nauhas interspersed with storytelling and narration. He has performed his Solo Soz-khwani in Sanatkada Festival, Lucknow, Bharat Rang Mahotsav of the NSD, School of Arts & Aesthetics JNU and at many places abroad as well.

Although the competent compere Asha Rani Mathur had introduced Soz-khwani and Marsiya-khwani in her well researched initial remarks, the lawyer-activist-singer Askari Naqvi took it further and explained how the tragedy that took place 1400 years ago in Arabia, is relevant even today, giving it a sense of immediacy. He linked it to the personal grief of the mourners who mourn in Imambadas during the month of Muharram by singing, interspersed with storytelling, and concluded with “Hussain jabko chale baad e dopahar ran ko/ Na tha koi jo thaame rakaab-e- tausan ko” in raga Des, narrating in an emotion-filled voice how having lost nearly everyone in the ragtag army of family and friends, in his battle against caliph Yazid, a melancholic Imam Hussain now readies for certain death at the banks of Euphrates. Askari Naqvi’s vivid narration of the tragedy in the pathos-filled rendering of ragas, although wavering at times, left many eyes moist at this rare experience.