Songs for the season by Shillong Chamber Choir

A full choir of singers and instrumentalists, well-planned choreography and a versatile sound — the Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) has been perfecting their craft for close to two decades now. They will bring their A-game to Phoenix MarketCity this Sunday, performing new music as well as part of their new Khasi opera piece titled Sohlyngem, written by founder Neil Nongkynrih.

William Richmond Basaiawmoit, lead singer of the choir says that the aim has always been to stick to their multicultural identity. Whether it’s Bollywood song mashups, popular English numbers or a Khasi opera, the SCC has gained fame and following for always putting their own spin to things. “We remain grounded, and never come to a point of satisfaction in what we do. Instead, we keep examining ourselves as to where we can do better,” he says, continuing, “When you find something that is unique and that works, then you stick to it. Of course, the added glitter of graphics and choreography and lights and grandeur will play their part, but the base is first the good quality music which will sustain us in the long run.”

The performance promises new music, new choreography and “our signature sound and twists,” according to Basaiawmoit. It is something that’s not easy to emulate, but the singer says SCC has, in fact, inspired choirs and singers across the board. To be honest, no one can pull it off on the same scale as them. That’s something he attributes to working as a team. The choir counts Chennai as a joy to perform in, Basaiawmoit concludes, thanks to a knowledgeable and attentive audience.

Shillong Chamber Choir performs at Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery on December 21, from 7 pm onwards. Free entry.