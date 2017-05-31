So far, so good

The ninth edition of the Chennai Chapter of Sofar Sounds saw live performances by Attva, Vedanth Bharadwaj and Matt Bacon at Alliance Française, Nungambakkam. They were given 25 minutes each to showcase the best in them.

Converting poems into beautifully-woven songs, the Attva troupe kick-started the evening by performing originals, two of which were in Hindi. This left the audience wanting more. This was followed by a soothing rendition of Maithereem Bhajata (a composition in Sanskrit by Chandrasekharendra Saraswati) by Vedanth Bharadwaj, who articulated the meaning of each verse to the audience. And adding to the mood, were songs inspired by the renowned poet, Kabir.

The evening also saw musician Matt Bacon performing one of his own compositions — a song that he had written during the Chennai floods, besides an impressive guitar jam session. Performed before an intimate audience, “the concept (of Sofar Sounds) is pretty fancy and interesting,” says Baidurjya Banerjee, a member of Attva.

A London-based initiative, Sofar Sounds began in 2010, and is live in 340 different cities. The key feature of the concept is to bring a sense of closeness between the audience and the performers, and to ensure that music reaches out to every single person gathered at the venue.

The venue and the troupe for each edition, as the concept’s rule goes, are not disclosed until 13 hours before the concert. Maintaining secrecy boosts the excitement among the audience and builds a sense of curiosity, believes the team behind Sofar Sounds.

“Performing for a smaller audience makes it extremely challenging for us, as we are noticed more minutely and the people gathered are generally keen music lovers,” Banerjee adds.

“I am new to the city, and I had never been to a Sofar Sounds show before, until this one. I felt the venue was perfect, and would definitely want to experience another show,” says Anita John Peter, who was one among the audience.

