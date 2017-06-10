Snehanikanna minna, lokana ledura: A pleasant ending

The ace director angrily threw away the writing pad, after reading the first two lines, and shouted at the up and coming lyricist, “Who told you to write this song? It was given to Athreya.” The director was V. Madhusudana Rao (VMR) and the lyricist at the receiving end was Bhuvanachandra. The incident took place at the Padmalaya Studios, where VMR was shooting for Gopikrishna Movies, Prana Snehithulu (1988), a remake of the Hindi hit, Khudgarz. Raj-Koti duo did the music for the Telugu version.

Raj-Koti

Interestingly, Koti rates Bhuvanachandra very high, next only to Veturi Sundararama Murthy, in coming up with the first lines of a song for the given tune, with such speed and accuracy. “The take-off word is the key for the success of any song. Bhuvanachandra is adept at that. Right from the first time we teamed together for Prana Snehithulu, and later for many other films, he gave us excellent lyrics, be it for a fast-paced tune or a melody. And our association resulted in many more hit songs when I turned an independent music director,” recalls Koti. About the incident at Padmalaya Studios, he says it was due to a gaffe by a production assistant. “The director wanted us to give Bhuvanachandra a particular song to write and we gave him the tune, before leaving for Madras (now Chennai). Perhaps VMR was upset for not carrying his instructions properly.”

Bhuvanachandra

Bhuvanachandra, a former Indian Air Force officer, who had taken part in the 1971 war, was not the one to give up. He picked up his writing pad from the floor, played his tape-recorder to VMR and said, “I wrote the song for the given tune, sir.” It was then that VMR came to know who the culprit was. He pulled up the production assistant, turned towards Bhuvanachandra and said, “Sorry my boy, the song allotted to you was different. I will send the tune to you.”

When Bhuvanachandra started writing the new song, the production man came and told him that Athreya wanted to see him. At the meeting, Athreya asked him, “I heard that you have written the friendship song. What is the pallavi?” Bhuvanachandra was nervous. He tried to explain that it was not his fault. Athreya brushed it aside and said, “Leave it. Now read out to me the opening lines.” Bhuvanachandra recited.

Snehanikanna minna/ Lokana ledura/ Kada daaka needa laaga/ Ninu veedi podura

After reciting the full song, Bhuvanachandra waited with bated breath for the reaction of Athreya, who just smiled and said, “Good, but you should have given some example for good friendship. Why did you use the word needa (shadow)?”

“Athreya’s words gave me confidence,” recalls Bhuvanachandra. “I replied that it was one’s shadow that accompanies every person even after his/her death. Even the urn that contains the ashes also leaves a shadow.” Athreya was convinced and said, ‘Sabhash. You have used a very good word,’ and then he told Madhusudana Rao to retain my lyric. Later, VMR told me, ‘You are a blessed soul to have won Athreya’s praise.”

The Scene

Prana Snehithulu starred Krishnam Raju and Sarath Babu as bosom pals. However, the song was filmed on their childhood characters with Murali Mohan (special appearance) singing it while the title-cards are displayed. The song also conveyed the theme. Raj-Koti composed an original score and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam gave a soulful rendition.

The song became super hit and established Bhuvanachandra in the industry. “Even before the offer came to me, I knew Gopikrishna Movies was remaking Khudgarz, in Telugu. V. Madhusudana Rao gave me the friendship song from the movie, for translation into Telugu. And one fine morning, their production assistant came to Malarkodi Mansion where I was staying then, and told me that VMR and Krishnam Raju garu wanted me to rush to Hyderabad by flight. During my stint with the Air Force I had made many air trips, but as a lyricist it was my first air journey, thanks to Krishnam Raju garu, who calls me ‘captain’,” recalled Bhuvanachandra. “As I had already translated the friendship song which the assistant knew, he fetched me from Raj-Koti the tune for the song and hence the faux pas,” smiled Bhuvanachandra.

He says he is indebted to Athreya for recommending to V. Madhusudana Rao not only to retain the friendship song, but also to assign him all the songs in the movie, thus giving him a single card in the titles. “If I am able to continue in the industry for the past three decades, I believe it is because of Athreya’s blessings,” concludes Bhuvanachandra.