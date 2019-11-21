Singing in the smog

On November 14, The Air Quality Index in Delhi touched new heights. The average in the gardens of the India International Centre hovered at just below 400 (way above the danger level) in the evening. Kaushiki Chakravorty had flown in from Kolkata that morning and nervously tried to convey her apprehensions about her two- hour concert to the organisers. But there was no option, either of changing the venue indoors or of singing for a shorter duration to the packed gathering. Kaushiki said before the concert that her father often quotes Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. “Music is like painting with air. I pray that what I breathe in doesn’t harm, and the air I release is musical.”

An hour into the concert, with the thick menacing grey smog settling in even closer, some in the audience muttered about stinging eyes. An 80-year-old Usha Khanna, a resident of Lucknow, said she got breathless walking to the venue, “but the chance of hearing Kaushiki is rare for me.” Others appeared to share her passion, as no one left.

After the concert, Earth Day Network, whose India head office is in Kolkata, chose to honour Kaushiki, their Ambassador in India, by pointedly presenting her with a plant called “Mother-in-law’s tongue”, a plant which is said to improve air quality in its surroundings. This was a reminder to the audience to use more plants indoors to fight air pollution. As Kaushiki said, “Each one of us should try to increase the greenery around us, each little effort helps. It was so weird seeing those faces in the audience covered in masks, entranced by my music. I really felt doesn’t anyone realise I need a mask more than them!”

It was the next day that the effect of pollution manifested itself. Kaushiki deliberated on the wisdom of singing again in Delhi in similarly polluted conditions on November 25, at the Delhi Classical Music Festival, again outdoors, at Sunder Nursery. “Considering canceling a concert is never an easy decision, but when I took on this concert, I thought it was indoors. And I have other concerts. I can’t let down all those audiences either by hurting my vocal cords.”

Known for her compassionate concern of the environment, Earth Day Network’s other ambassador, Vidushi Bombay Jayashri will also have to face Delhi’s acrid air on November 22 at her “wind and vocal” jugalbandi with Pt Ronu Mazumdar, organised by Vivid Arts and Entertainment. V Narhari, the Bangalore-based organiser, confessed, “We had no idea Delhi air gets this dangerous, thank God we booked an indoor auditorium.”

Jayashri admitted, “Yes, I am quite apprehensive about the high pollution levels in Delhi last week, but as Ronu ji and I have made the commitment we have no option. As a flautist, he will be equally affected. One can only pray the pollution level comes down.”

The scarcity of auditoriums in Delhi makes outdoor venues a necessity. Abhinandita Mathur, Adviser, Art and Culture, Delhi Government said: “Over the years, the audience of classical music has swelled so much; how can we fail them”. She added, “We have checked, the pollution level at Sunder Nursery is lower than other places in the city. Spraying of water on plants before the concerts will ensure better air quality.”

The other eagerly awaited All Night Concert by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is currently to be held in a covered outdoor “pandal”. Supriya Consul, Director, Programmes IGNCA, said, “Our artist’s and audience’s well being is of paramount concern to us, so we have kept the option of shifting the venue indoors to our auditorium in case pollution level warrant this. We will wait and watch.”

Unruffled, Pravin Godkhindi, the amazingly gifted flautist from Bangaluru, who will perform at the concert, said, “When our intention is pure, I am sure we will be protected from harm.”