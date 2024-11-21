Singer Sunitha Upadrasta’s first live performance in Visakhapatnam on December 6

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta will be performing in Visakhapatnam for the first time on December 6 at MGM Park. Looking forward to her first live performance in the city, Sunitha says the location and outdoor venue make this a special one for her. “I can say that this will be the ‘perfect’ moment for me that I have been waiting for. I can imagine myself singing by the Bay of Bengal and am equally excited to perform for the Vizag audience at event,” she says. Organised by Scene Setters (Prism Outdoors), it will be a ticketed event.

Ahead of her concert, she shares insights into her association with Mango Music, her cherished collaborations with legendary composers, and the path that led her to become one of the most celebrated voices in the Telugu music industry.

With a playback career spanning over two decades, Sunitha has rendered several hits in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. She is a recipient of nine Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South in various categories. She also received a National Award from All India Radio at the age of 15. She was honoured with the Lata Mangeshkar Best Singer Award for 2011 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. “Each song has been a learning experience. It’s incredible how music can evoke emotions and connect people,” she reflects. A dubbing artiste for more than 750 movies, she was the voice of the character played by Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan 1.

From a playback singer to an independent artist, Sunitha’s journey has been marked by grace, humility, and passion for music. Born into a family that appreciated classical music, she trained in Carnatic vocals, which became the foundation of her illustrious career. “Music was always a part of my soul. In my initial years, it was Kalaga Krishna Mohan who had great influence on me. Stepping into playback singing was a leap of faith. I am grateful to legends like Keeravani garu and S V Krishnareddy garu for believing in me and giving me opportunities to grow,” she says. Reflecting on some of her best collaborations, Sunitha says her collaboration with MM Keeravani for the songs ‘Nenunnani’ and ‘Jum Jum Maya’ are some of her most cherished musical experiences.

Talking about her journey in to the independent music scene with Mango Music, she says she is happy to create songs that resonate with her audience. “Independent music allows me the freedom to explore diverse themes and emotions, creating music that transcends boundaries,” she says. Her latest singles, including ‘Etha Prema’, released under this label, have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Currently, Sunitha is recording a song with Vijay Prakash that will be released soon. Sharing her views on the independent music scene in the Telugu music industry, Sunitha acknowledges its gradual growth while emphasising that it still has a long way to go, unlike Punjabi music which is predominantly driven by independent music. She believes that while the film industry dominates the Telugu musical landscape, independent music is carving out its space, primarily driven by the resurgence of Telugu folk music. She hopes to contribute to this space by introducing more melody-driven compositions, enriching the independent music scene with works that resonate with audiences, blending traditional and contemporary elements.

The show starts at 6pm at MGM Park, Visakhapatnam, on December 6; Tickets: ₹799 onwards at bookmyshow.com