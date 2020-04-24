Singer Sri Dhruthi innovates with Annamayya medley and COVID-19 message

That the lockdown period is put to best use to unlock one’s potential is best seen in the spurt in music and dance videos releasing every day. Artistes are recording from their homes, in collaboration with co-artistes and instrumentalists. Joining their ranks is 13-year-old playback singer Sri Dhruthi, who along with her friends released Annamacharya Padaarchana Fusion for COVID-19. The video has the young singers rendering a medley of Annamacharya compositions and concluding with the message of safety measures to be followed to keep the virus at bay.

The VIII std student of St Alphonsa’s School in Hyderabad has more plans for the lockdown period. “When lockdown was announced and schools were shut, everything came to a halt, including my music classes. I could see the panic and fear of the pandemic in people. I wondered if listening to devotional songs will give solace to people. I conceived this idea and discussed with my music class friends. They all responded positively,” says Sri Dhruthi who launched her own YouTube channel last week and released the cover ‘Neeli neeli aakasam’ from the yet-to-be released film 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela with her friend Sreekar.

Sri Dhruthi is no stranger to television audience. She made a mark on Gemini TV’s Bol Baby Bol when she was just six and won the Season 5 title. Her journey in singing had begun when she was five, with a programme called Aalapana on Doordarshan. Her big break came with the song ‘Anaganaga oka ooru’ in the Akhil Akkineni-starrer Hello (2017). Dhruti recalls the happy moment, “I used to be part of all Anup (Ruben) sir’s chorus rendition group. Sometimes we would sing the track first that gets replaced by the main singer’s version. When Hello songs were being recorded, the entire chorus group were called one day and each one of us were made to sing the pallavi individually. Then Anup sir asked me to stay back and recorded the whole song in my voice. I had no clue though that he would retain it then. We were asked to attend the audio release function of Hello for a live performance on stage. Even there I was waiting for the main singer who’d have replaced my version. Then Anup sir called my mother and told her to dress me up in a white frock — different from other chorus group singers, and informed that my song is being retained for the film.”

Sri Dhruthi from the video ‘Nenu adabiddanu...’

The song’s success underlined Dhruti’s talent and she went on to record a few more — ‘Vellagottakamma’ in Swecha, the end title song for Awe, ‘Jarichu ma ya jarichu’ for the Banjara film Gor Jeevan, a number in an Odia film Hey Prabhu dekha de. Dhruthi was to record for two more films before the lockdown was announced.

Dhruthi’s strength lies in her strong foundation in Carnatic classical music; she trains under Carnatic vocalist-playback singer T Sreenidhi Tirumala and for light music, well-known singer and guru K Ramachari.

Apart from Bol Baby Bol show, where she values music director Koti’s mentoring, she cherishes her participation in S P Balasubramaniam-hosted Paduta Teeyaga on ETV. “SPB garu used to emphasise on our uchaarana (pronunciation). His feedback and encouragement would help the singers immensely, she says. Her songs in Annamayya Paataku Pattabhishekam programme on SVBC channel are always looked forward to.

She forayed into national TV when she took part in Love Me India on Zee 5 and came out among the top 20 last year. Does she have role models in singing? “Shreya Ghoshal,” she mentions promptly, “Her dynamics, modulation, and despite not knowing the language she gives that ‘feel’ to every song. She’s so versatile,” gushes Dhruthi.

Sri Dhruthi’s parents, DVSL Narasimham and Malathi, ensure that their talented daughter realises her dreams through her hardwork. Malathi who accompanies her daughter to the studios and performances, says, “I’m glad that she’s passionate about her singing and hence willing to work hard. It’s a delight to be with her when she participates in all these shows. In fact her singing helped me pull through during my sickness too.”

Would Dhruthi like to take up singing as a career? “I want to be a playback singer,” says a determined Dhruthi, and adds, “and a good doctor too.”