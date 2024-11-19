 />
Singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice two years ago: ‘I thought I’d never sing again’

Sharing his journey on Instagram, Ravjiani revealed he suffered from a condition called Left Vocal Cord Paresis, which paralyzed one of his vocal cords

Published - November 19, 2024 10:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shekhar Ravjiani

Shekhar Ravjiani | Photo Credit: THG

Singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani, known for hits like Tujhe Bhula Diya and Meherbaan, recently opened up about a health battle that left him voiceless two years ago. Sharing his journey on Instagram, Ravjiani revealed he suffered from a condition called Left Vocal Cord Paresis, which paralyzed one of his vocal cords. “I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic… I thought I would never be able to sing again,” he wrote.

Shekhar Ravjiani's tribute to ghazal legend Jagjit Singh: On a serious note...

The diagnosis took a toll on Ravjiani and his family, but he remained determined to heal. While in San Diego, a chance encounter led him to Dr. Erin Walsh, who became instrumental in his recovery. Despite being unable to meet in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dr. Walsh conducted therapy sessions over Zoom. “I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again,” he recalled.

Dr. Walsh’s support and methods helped Ravjiani regain his voice within weeks. Reflecting on the experience, he shared, “Her sheer determination, dedication, and positivity made my paralyzed vocal cord come back to normal.”

Now fully recovered, Ravjiani says his voice is stronger than ever and encourages others to remain hopeful in the face of adversity. “There is a way. There is a solution. Just be positive and believe,” he concluded, expressing gratitude to the “angels” who helped him along the way.

