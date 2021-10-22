Singer Mithun Kiran soars high with launch of third single

22 October 2021 10:28 IST

Mangaluru-based artiste Mithun Kiran discusses how his third single ‘Different Kind of High’ came about

‘I feel so free softly locked in your heart It's all the room I need ...my heart took a backseat, I let my mind drive around...’

The above lyrics of ‘Different Kind of High’ could be used to sway a sweetheart, but singer-songwriter Mithun Kiran says they are about his pet passions — music and medicine.

“When I wrote ‘Different Kind’ I didn’t want to dictate what the listener felt — I wanted it to be open to interpretation. It was inspired by what great music does for me; it gives me a different kind of high,” says the 22-year-old student of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Studies in Mangalore, talking about his third single.

“My love for music might not get me anywhere as it is a very competitive field and it is very hard to make it in the industry without backing. I love medicine and it certainly is solid career choice,” says Mithun who hopes to specialise in neonatal or neurosurgery someday.

Hailing from Mangaluru, Mithun says he hated the piano lessons he began at the age of six. “I guess that is because usually when you start any instrument you are unable to play the music you want to and the constant practice can get to you. It was only in high school when I heard friends play trending pop tunes, I realised I could get there too.”

Eventually, Mithun learnt to play the guitar on his own and is a huge John Mayer fan. “I would spend hours on YouTube finding videos on learning to play the guitar. YouTube was my source of inspiration to actually make music,” he says.

Though Mithun was always interested in medicine, reading Gifted Hands by American neurosurgeon Dr Ben Carson was a game changer. “I was probably in sixth grade when I read his book and I’ve been wanted to be a surgeon ever since.”

However, preparing for the entrance swallowed his time and energy and he had to forego music for two whole years. “Once I got into medical school, I tried to find my way back to music and along the way I discovered music production.”

“Vernon Tauro, an independent music producer in Mangalore, helped me bring out my first track ‘Take Me Home’ in February 2020. During the lockdown I learnt a little about music production and co-produced my next single ‘Second Chance’ in February 2021 with Rajath Rao, another independent producer in Mangaluru; it was also a period when I was able to compose a lot of songs.”

“Vernon and Rajath jointly produced ‘Different Kind’. I believe music producers don’t get enough credit for a song’s success,” he says.

Despite the success of his songs, Mithun says he has no idea of dropping out of medical school. “Since ‘Different Kind’ was released post lockdown, we wanted it to be an upbeat number, everyone could dance to and belt out lyrics.”

‘Different Kind of High’ was launched on September 24 on all streaming platforms and the video was launched on October 19. An animated version of Mithun features in the music video for ‘Different Kind’ conceptualised by his friend, Akash D. Rao, while the cover art was created by Rohin B. Shivaprakash, an artist and medical student.