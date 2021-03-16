Singer Dilnoor: ‘I look forward to seeing if my songs will attract Bollywood audiences’

16 March 2021 18:29 IST

Punjabi musician Dilnoor explains why his latest track ‘Koi Hor’ is his big break in the industry

Punjabi indie artiste Dilnoor’s latest track ‘Koi Hor’ has caught the attention of music lovers — both for its catchy lyrics and the storyline adopted by its music video.

The concept is broken hearts: it features a cheating husband and a heartbroken wife, but by the time the former comes to his senses, the latter is gone forever and he is filled with regret. The track, which also features singers B Praak and Afsana Khan, has been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube since being uploaded a week ago.

Says Dilnoor, sharing his responses via e-mail, “The story touches everyone’s hearts as it makes people connect with reality. So, the more people find the connection, the more numbers of views ‘Koi Hor’ will have.”

Edited excerpts:

Is ‘Koi Hor’ the big break for you?

Yes, it is. It is all because of my mentor B Praak; he has a profound role in my skill development and his training will come in handy in different stages of my career. His support has been valuable in encouraging me to work hard. The response from the industry has been amazing too.

Tell us how you conceptualised the story line for the music video...

The song would not have worked without the lyrics by Gurnazar Chattha. I feel the lyrics got us into the zone. Most of us have felt such heartbreak, and most often, we do end up feeling that our partner could have reached out to us and confessed instead of us getting to know about it through someone else.

Afsana’s soulful voice is a highlight. How is it like collaborating with such names at an early stage of your career?

It’s a dream to work with such top names in the industry. I made sure that I delivered a song that hit the highest standards of quality because I was working with them.

What genre of music would you like to explore going forward? Is Bollywood on the anvil?

The best part of breaking up (a reference to ‘Koi Hor’) is not the making up. That rarely happens and when it does, it often leads to more breaking up. So, now is the chance for me to wear pyjama bottoms past noon and indulge in some serious self-reflection — this journey into the self can be scary, but it can make you a stronger person. So, maybe, I want to make blues music or sad-pop. About going mainstream, I look forward to seeing if my style of songs will attract Bollywood or international audiences.

What are you working on next?

I can’t disclose it now, but I hope my efforts will bear fruit and enhance the lives of many people, and that God keeps me motivated to deliver more successful projects in the future.