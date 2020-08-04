Singer-composer Sanjeev Thomas’ lockdown playlist for you this monsoon

‘How Deep is Your Love’ by Bee Gees

It is one of my all-time favourite songs and I love Bee Gees. They are a band that my dad used to love as well. ‘How Deep is Your Love’ is a lovely slow-paced, romantic song that I feel perfectly fits the monsoon mood.

‘Cherathukal’ from Kumbalangi Nights

That’s a refreshing tune that has stuck in my mind. Also, the song video reminds me of all things green and my home State of Kerala where the monsoon sets in every year.

‘Pachai Nirame’ from Alaipayuthey

I cannot miss this AR Rahman track. It is a nature-based song and the visuals offer a riot of colours. So soothing both to the ears and the eyes.

‘Dekho Baarish Ho Rahi Hai’ by Anu Malik

An out-and-out rain song. It is a light-hearted romantic number and the lyrics carry a jovial feel in the context of the song.

‘Indian Rain’ by Colonial Cousins

Musicians Hariharan and Lesle Lewis of Colonial Cousins | Photo Credit: S S Kumar

Another song that pops up in my mind when I think about the monsoon. A beautiful blend of the western and the Indian.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in