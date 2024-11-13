Singapore-Tamil rapper Yung Raja on why he loves visiting India, and his single ‘Podu Mike’

Yung Raja’s idealism about the future is infectious. The Singaporean-Tamil rapper is currently basking in the success of his new single ‘Podu Mike’ with Bengaluru-based artist Killa K and is thrilled about having gained a sharper perspective of India, its beats and people, this past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have made visits at least once a month, this past year. It is glorious to come back to my mann, the motherland, and understand it better,” he says.

His chartbuster with its arresting kuthu (folk) beats and funky dance moves set in a Bengaluru dive bar, was released in August earlier this year. It has been steadily gaining new listeners over the last few months with a peak in streams earlier last month. Raja says that bringing two lesser known Tamil dialects — the Singaporean and Bangalorean forms of the language — have been essential in providing spice to this bop. With a whole new generation of keen, musically tuned ears as his audience, the plan is to ‘keep things fresh’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It took us only a few days to come up with the first few verses. Immediately after, we got a demo out. Killa K, who is like a brother to me, and I, took some time to figure out how exactly the song would look visually. I flew to Bengaluru after a couple of months and shot the video. After this, we wasted no time getting the song out. It is amazing how we are two people with different experiences of Tamil and have come to create a different visual and sonic palette of the South,” he says.

Raja says that this is one of several exciting collaborations that have kept him going. His frequent India visits have taken him to studios of artistes like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sid Sriram, Santhosh Narayanan and Hanumankind. Each of these meetings have transported him, reiterated his interest in the music and entertainment industry and deepened his perspective. He is excited to work with several other Southeast Asian and Indian artistes, to put the rap scene from here on the map, especially since the milieu is buzzing at the moment.

“To think that I have now positioned myself a certain way, created my own music and have the ability to step into Yuvan’s studio and listen to the tracks he plays, still blows my mind. I am excited every time I board a flight to India and am grateful for every opportunity. I have come to realise that my aspirations have skyrocketed,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raja says that he wishes to write a book about how his family has contributed to his journey. At no point in his career when he would spell out his self-proclaimed outlandish dreams, have they clipped his wings, he says. “My loved ones think that I’m delulu (delusional) but that is a story for another day. I have told my parents things like ‘I want to meet AR Rahman. I want to act with Rajinikanth’. My immigrant parents (father is from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu) haven’t once humbled me when I have said these audacious, obnoxious things as a child. I am able to pursue my dreams because of them,” he says.

When he first began, the aim was to make just enough money to provide for his family while doing something he is passionate about. Cut to today where Raja prattles on about exciting collaborations, his slate of shows till the end of the year in India, Singapore and Malaysia, and his own new records and albums that will come in the near future. Plans have become exponentially bigger from when he started off back in 2018, he says.

He adds, “Coming to India for the first time was a powerful, polarising experience. Today though, I have a big smile on my face when I think about my plans for 2025.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.