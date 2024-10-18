GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Simon Cowell postpones ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions after Liam Payne’s sudden demise

 ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is created by Simon Cowell and also features him on the panel of judges

Published - October 18, 2024 03:16 pm IST

ANI
FILE - One Direction's Niall Horan, from left, Harry Styles, Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne present the Music Industry Trust Award to Simon Cowell at the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in aid of charities Nordon Robbins and Brit Trust at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London, Nov. 2, 2015.

FILE - One Direction’s Niall Horan, from left, Harry Styles, Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne present the Music Industry Trust Award to Simon Cowell at the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in aid of charities Nordon Robbins and Brit Trust at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London, Nov. 2, 2015. | Photo Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI

Popular TV personality and entrepreneur Simon Cowell has halted auditions for Britain’s Got Talent in the wake of Liam Payne’s shocking death. The TV series is created by Simon Cowell and also features him on the panel of judges.

“Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions,” an email statement read. “Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him,” added the statement shared by the spokesperson for production and distribution company Fremantle UK.

One Direction were the internet's first boy band, and Liam Payne its grounding force

The shooting for the audition was planned in Blackpool, England; however, ticket organiser the Applause Store posted an announcement about the show being postponed on X.

“We are devastated about the very sad news about @LiamPayne. We send our love, strength and condolences to all his loved ones, family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” the Applause Store wrote in another tribute post.

Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates, James Corden and more friends and musicians mourn singer

Singer Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, tragically passed away at the age of 31. The singer’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, early this week.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over his demise.

After the sudden demise of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, his family issued an emotional statement, saying they were heartbroken. “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the family said in a statement to PA Media.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” the statement further read

Janis Joplin to Liam Payne: Music legends who died too young

