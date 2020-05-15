A virtual tour of Dr Thomas Chandy’s music museum

The Bengaluru-based Silver Talkies has been holding online sessions for elders during the lockdown. There have been informative talks and fun events that people can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. As part of this endeavour, Silver Talkies is presenting a virtual tour of Dr Thomas Chandy’s collection of musical instruments.

The orthopaedic surgeon and Chief Managing Director of HOSMAT has collected over 300 musical instruments over the last six decades. “I have 80 rare guitars, harpsichords, a clavichord, and a concert harp that was custom-made for me in the US with an image of

King David carved on it,” says Chandy. “The collection also includes a bassoon, flutes, and trombone, a Chinese instrument called Koto, 16 saxophones, six clarinets, two xylophones of concert quality and a South American instrument, marimba. Some instruments date back to the Elizabethan era.” Chandy is an accomplished musician and currently the lead singer of one of the city’s oldest bands, the 17-year-old The Jazz and Rock Revival.

Silver Talkies presents A Dose of Music By Dr Thomas Chandy between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm on May 15. Entry is free. Register by logging into https://forms.gle/zPtkUVuGaJUGyD959 / 6362890768 / connect@silvertalkies.com