Sikkil Gurucharan impresses with the tone and texture of his music

Sikkil Gurucharan’s music remains serious and sensitive, unsullied by current affectations

Art gets easily weathered by the times that it exists in. Technology rains into every art experience, with its allied features — speed, visual appeal, embellishment, skills display, and more. Do these impact only artistes of a certain dispensation? Not really, it is more or less democratic in the way it engulfs almost everyone, barring a few.

Sikkil Gurucharan is among that few. The tone and texture of his music remains untouched by the current affectations, as he demonstrated at a recent Kartik Fine Arts concert. Bustle-free but rich in emotion, he opened the concert with the Sahana varnam ‘Karunimpa’. It was followed by the Dikshitar kriti ‘Harihara Putram’ in madhyama kala. Unlike the normal trend, Gurucharan didn’t race through the kriti but rendered it reflectively.

Detailed yet crisp

Simhendramadhyamam received a good exposition, detailed yet crisp. As a raga that lends itself to elaboration, it provides ample opportunities to the musician. The higher octave rishabam received due attention, there were cascading gamaka phrases, logical development, and ample pauses to help the connoisseur absorb the entire experience; followed by a competent development on the violin by V. Sanjeev.

The highlight was certainly the Tamil composition, ‘Illam oru sthalam’. There are so many popular Tamil compositions in Simhendramadhyamam (‘Ellam inbamayam’ by MLV), but what Gurucharan sang was by the almost forgotten composer Muthu Thandavar, regarded as one of the Tamil Trinity. He sang with feeling and his highly imaginative swaraprastara — even at third speed — never left the overall mood of the composition. He displayed musical prowess, but also held his place as a sensitive musician.

Tyagaraja’s kriti in Umabharanam, ‘Nija marmamulanu’, came in breezily, giving a slight twist to the mood. However, Gurucharan is a musician who captures and holds on to emotions, so even when he sings a mood changer, the overall mood of the concert remains.

Thodi was the centrepiece of the concert. A complex raga, with a majestic build, Thodi has a grand presence in the Carnatic music system. Gurucharan negotiated the raga with long, meditative phrases and short brigas, gradually moving towards the higher notes. ‘Thamadham en swami’ by Papanasam Sivan, another Tamil composition, has stunning renditions by the legendary GNB and his disciple MLV, and Gurucharan sang it ably. His niraval in the anupallavi, ‘bhoomi manavaalanam’, was rich with imagination, as he deployed emotion and intellect equally, without making a show of virtuosity as is often the case during niraval. Even his swaraprastara with its short, medium and long formations was engaging. The violinist’s able contribution in these portions must be noted.

The expertise of the two percussionists — Chidambaram Balashankar and Trichy Murali — stood out during the tani avartanam. They worked in contrast, switching nadai and speed in their individual expositions, making it a good tapestry of imagination.

‘Momu jopura’ in Behag was evocative in the ragamalika portions before the main composition. It worked around the idea of interpretation in music, but the main piece itself was a bit dull.

Sikkil Gurucharan is a musician who is steady and consistent in pursuits. Those who have heard his Madirakshi (2006), a contemporary classical music experiment with pianist Anil Srinivasan, know his endeavours as a serious musician. He has retained his seriousness, unsullied by contemporary pressures. Barring a few slips in sruti and some phrases that bordered on ‘light’, it was a good concert.

