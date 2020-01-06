Sid Sriram took to public spaces across Chennai ahead of his ‘All Love No Hate’ tour

To the unassuming background of honks and whirs of vehicles zooming past, the familiar chorus of ‘Adiye’ from Kadal, fills the air, instantly altering the mood.

Singer Sid Sriram is out on the streets, on a Sunday evening, as the crowd of shoppers in Pondy Bazaar slowly swells. People line up on either side of Sir Thyagaraya Road to catch a glimpse of the singer who took to the streets for an informal meet and greet with the public, peppering it with renditions of a few crowd favourites. A precursor to his upcoming concert All Love No Hate, scheduled to be held in February, this first attempt at a road show organised by Noise and Grains, is nothing more than a “teaser”, as Sid puts it — a taste of what one can expect.

Earlier in the day, Sid had also performed at Central Metro Station to the rather bewildered crowd making its way to the Central Railway station. Within minutes of his appearance, the exit way of the station was teeming with people. While some joined the crowd to find out what was going on, others had come prepared to meet the singer. Some even got to the venue after seeing Sid’s live feed on social media.

A hero’s entry

After multiple venue changes, the platform beside McDonald’s outlet at Pondy Bazaar is transformed into a makeshift performance space. Huddled in the same corner, are a bunch of shoppers and staff from McDonald’s listening intently to AR Rahman’s ‘Athankara Maname’, rendered by a young city-based band, Tune Station.

As Sid makes an appearance on the small elevation — an intimate stage setting on the pedestrian track — many phones go up in the air, almost immediately. The crowd makes it a point to document every bit of it, even if they miss seeing him live on stage.

He starts with ‘Adiye’, effortlessly pacing across the stage. And before long, the chorus is drowned by synchronised screams of excitement. Some have now clambered up a stack of brick-colour pipes, in an effort to put the show on the Gram. What follows is ‘Maruvarthai Paesathe’, which has people gently swaying and mouthing the lyrics as he sings. ‘Kannana Kanne’ and ‘Inkem Kavalae’ fittingly seals the deal.

“The main goal of this was to directly connect with people — to get up close and personal. This was for those people who don’t get an opportunity to come to my shows. At the end of the day, I am a performer doing a service to those who got me where I am today,” Sid says over a phone call after all the performances.

The demographic was different in each of the locations, he says. Much later in the day, at 7 pm, Sid along with Keba Jeremiah, Sanjeev Thomas and Tapass Naresh had also performed at Forum Vijaya Mall. “When you give audiences the opportunity to have a fun time, they go all out.” So, what can the audience expect for the upcoming All Love No Hate concert? Mainly his work in cinema along with songs from his recent album Entropy and more original music. “I have never really been comfortable with huge stage productions. I prefer a rock band style with a lot of raw energy and spontaneous interactions. It is always about the music and the joy in creating the music at that very moment. That will be the overall spirit and ethos of the show.”

All Love No Hate will be held on February 8, at YMCA Nandanam. Tickets can be purchased at www.grabmyticket.com.