Shor Police sing in Czech

Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes get out of their comfort zone to challenge themselves

The pop band Shor Police formed by Bollywood composer, producer Clinton Cerejo along with singer-songwriter Bianca Gomes has had a lot happening during the lockdown. Shortly after their debut live performance at the new Berklee College of Music in Abu Dhabi, they have been busy in the studio working on brand projects and also their independent releases.

Shor Police has been approached for a very prestigious project led by Mirek Vana, (head of Global Development, Berklee College of Music). To promote an online international music competition for participants from East Europe and Slavic countries, they were asked to recreate a famous national Czech song. Their version of the Hussite Choral was appreciated by the mayor of Tabor who wrote a letter of appreciation to the artists for their contribution to this global project.

Sharing his thoughts on this association, Clinton Cerejo says, “We are extremely honoured to be creating our version of this Czech song along with other versions created by the likes of prog-rock guru Jordan Rudess (‘Dream Theater’), Grammy award-winning producer Olle Romo (Muse, Eurythmics) legendary jazz pianist Kenny Werner and a whole host of other renowned artists.”

Added Bianca: “Singing in Czech was certainly not easy and both Clinton and I took diction lessons on Zoom before recording the song.”