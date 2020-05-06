Why you should check out Shillong Chamber Choir’s latest musical medley

On the morning of May 5, a day after lockdown was to be lifted, when the smartphones pinged, dinged, chimed and buzzed, it brought about a smile and cheer. Unapologetically, as if acting on an instinct everyone forwarded the link.

The YouTube link that was mostly shared on WhatsApp (apart from the videos of unending queues at liquor shops) was two songs by Shillong Chamber Choir; ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ from 1957 Guru Dutt-starrer Pyasa and the other ‘The Lonely Goatherd’ from the American musical-drama from 1965, The Sound of Music.

The almost four-minute video is sung and executed with the infectious happy notes that is a trademark of every song/video sang/shot by the Shillong Chamber Choir. Shot at their individual homes, the music, the playfulness and the cheerful beat continues from the start till the end.

And the comments on their video are a testimony of how well the song was accepted. Some followers even went on to compare the songs smoothness with ice cream; they said, ‘The song is as smooth as an ice cream.’ Smooth it is. According to the choir’s lead singer William Richmond, many sleepless hours went into editing and presenting it.

William (who shot the medley with 10 other singers from the choir) is thrilled with the response. With excitement in his voice he says, “The comments are enough proof of how everyone appreciated the medley. Both the songs are popular, quirky and peppy that guarantees cheer and changes one’s mood. We couldn’t have chosen a better song to do for ‘I For India’ campaign. With the lockdown, spirits are low. We have enough of sad, depressing news everyday. We wanted to spread cheer and fill people’s heart with happiness. The songs are a reminder of a glorious time. It reconnects us to the beautiful picturisation of those songs. Don’t they?”

William explains he is aware of the volume of shares the video got. He admits the video owes 60% share on various platforms to their fans. “We contributed very less in comparison to what our fans did,” says William.

Finally, if you are a fan of yodelling, the Sound of Music number will give you goosebumps.