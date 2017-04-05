‘She broke through the cobweb of tradition’

Pandit Madhup Mudgal

Kishori ji was an ‘adbhut’ kalakar (extraordinary artiste). She is amongst the legends who have left us like Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, Pt. Mallikarjun Mansoor and Pt. Kumar Gandharva. Her loss is equally irreplaceable. Unki awaaz vilakshan thi, jo jadu kar deti..she had a magical voice. She created her own path while following the tradition of Jaipur gayaki. Despite being in the tradition and following it, she had a sense of beauty and a feel for the finer elements of the art. People waste their entire lives going round and round the cobweb that they call tradition, but she tried and successfully broke through.

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Few ragas become immortal being associated with a particular musician like the Marwa of Ustad Amir Khan and Bhoop of Kishori ji. When I listen to them, they come alive like a complete portrait; full of joys and sorrows of their lives. One doesn’t get emancipation in music every day. It’s not a matter of destination but of a journey and Kishori ji always took her listeners along, on this journey with her music. She will always be there with us along with her music.

Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma

There are very few, who can understand Guru’s taleem or what is the secret of Guru’s teaching and follow it correctly. But to understand Guru’s taleem and then enhance it with one’s own vision is a rare phenomenon. Kishori ji has done just that hence she is going to guide generations of musicians, whether they have trained under her or not... “Woh rasa ke darshan kara deti thi, chahe woh Bhakti ho ya Shringar!”

Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia

I knew her from 1960s, when she was fond of light music too. I have played with her a lot. My Guru Ma Annapurna Devi and Kishori ji were like the coconut which is hard from outside but very sweet from inside!”

Pandit Arvind Parikh

She was an icon and visionary. I appreciated her music but not her eccentricities and arrogance on stage.

She had strong opinionated views on music, which some people liked and some did not. Some people also felt that she wanted to outdo Kesar Bai with her tantrums. But the fact remains that people loved Kesar Bai’s music despite her behaviour and the same proved true with Kishori Amonkar’s music.

