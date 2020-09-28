Shashi-Khushi’s Soon is a musical marriage proposal

HYDERABAD:

28 September 2020 14:32 IST

In an animated video format, the song is inspired by a desire to see things happen soon

Playback singer Shashi Suman and DJ Khushi Soni of the label Shashi-Khushi are excited about their latest English-Punjabi track Soon released in April. During a conference call, the deejay clearly states how to identify who is talking through the interview. “The one who talks more is Khushi!”

Animated video

The track, released in an animated music video format, is inspired by a desire ‘to see things happen soon’ in life. The duo had asked lyricist Aditya Ojha to ‘send a song soon’ and Aditya got hooked on the word ‘Soon,’ writing a fun marriage proposal pivoting on the idea. Explaining how the girl hopes that the boy will propose to her soon, Khushi says, “Everyone wants something happening soon. The song was born out of that frustration.”

DJ Khushi Soni | Photo Credit: Special arrangement Advertising Advertising

Khushi calls their songs ‘marriage between two genres.’ While Shashi is a classically trained singer in Bollywood, Khushi’s playlist features peppy party numbers. They met three years ago through a common friend. With diverse musical interests and personalities, they gave themselves a year before forming a team and released High Court, their first track.

Playback singer Shashi Suman | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A native of Bihar, Shashi began his musical journey with reality shows and went on to assist composer Aadesh Shrivatsava. Having recently given music to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mary Kom, the singer says, “We are clear on the kind of songs we want to create and do not rush into its making. We prefer strong lyrics and heart-warming numbers that tell a story and also reflect our personalities.”

Known for his Bollywood remixes, Khushi’s version of Chammak Challo catapulted him into the limelight. Since the lockdown began, he says he has been hosting virtual parties on Instagram. “A deejay can’t stay idle at home on Saturday nights, because there’s a bug inside him that keeps jumping; that brought dance parties home,” he laughs.

Khushi connects his television to a Bluetooth speaker and posts a YouTube link through his Instagram handle for others to join. “People party at home with their family and friends,” he says. The first virtual party on April 4 had only 60 people but that number rose quickly to 15,000 for the third party on April 11.

Khushi has never missed these sessions, except on one Saturday. “The online dance party had become part of people’s schedule and with good music, the party is on at home. I just wanted to take a break so missed one week, but there were so many calls and messages requesting me to join,” he adds.

Now, with normalcy getting restored and pubs reopening, Khushi wants to stop these virtual parties. “I am tired of partying at home and want to leave it when I am at its peak.”

(Shashi-Khushi’s Soon by VYRL Originals is available on all music streaming apps)