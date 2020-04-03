‘Sharma and the Besharams’ collaborate with ‘The Dharavi Dream Project’

Urban fusion band ‘Sharma and the Besharams’, led by vocalist Vasuda Sharma, has teamed up with artistes MC Siddu and Bunny420 from ‘The Dharavi Dream Project’ for the track ‘Jazbaa (Reprise)’.

The song highlights the struggle and adversities that one must face to achieve their dreams.

The vocals and fusion music provided by Sharma and the Besharams complements the energetic delivery of The Dharavi Dream Project rap artistes. “We had an amazing time working with MC Siddu and Bunny 420. They are talented, young and promising rappers. And we also loved having them perform with us on stage on multiple occasions. Wish to work more with them in the future,” said Vasuda.

The song was unveiled on Thursday.