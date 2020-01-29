Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to perform at The Shakti Foundation’s 2020 concert in Chennai

It has been seven years since Vishwaroopam released, the last original Tamil movie that iconic trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa gave music for. But at Gurucarana, The Shakti Foundation’s annual fundraiser, the trio will bring its trademark high energy performance to Chennai audiences, with a mix of Tamil and Hindi songs.

This is not the first time that SEL, as they are known, have been part of The Shakti Foundation’s concerts. They had performed in 2016, and in 2017, Shankar had performed along with Ranjit Barot. Incidentally, it was Ranjit who had helped found the trio, by roping in Shankar for a Pepsi ad to work with Ehsaan and Loy.

“We have always been supporters of The Shakti Foundation; they do very good work in rehabilitating people with physical challenges,” says Ehsaan over a phone call from Mumbai. Started in 1991, The Shakti Foundation is Velan Raghuvir’s attempt to integrate people with physical challenges into the mainstream, as well as provide medical facilities to people in rural areas.

For their show this time, Ehsaan looks forward to performing their popular songs, including ones with an underlying motivational theme to fit the cause. Apart from that, Shankar will be performing songs from his Tamil repertoire (In the last couple of years, ‘Vettikattu’ from Viswasam, ‘Maaradha’ from Sangathamizhan, ‘Thanga Sela’ from Kaala were decent hits.) “There is no way that Shankar can come to Chennai and not perform his Tamil songs,” laughs Ehsaan.

So far, the trio has been mostly busy with Bollywood (“The Tamil film industry is comfortable with its own composers, and fairly so,” says Ehsaan) — working, most recently, in Chhapaak and Panga. Composing music for Chhapaak was an enjoyable challenge, according to him. “It is not a naturally musical film, and neither was Raazi. But Meghna (Gulzar) definitely wanted songs because it helps the narrative. A lot more work was up to Gulzar, to make sure the lyrics convey the mood of the film.”

Chhapaak’s music, Ehsaan believes, was simple, but lyrically and melodically deep — which is exactly what the trio looks for. “Trying to fit a song in contemporary genres would be the worst thing to do, because everybody is trying that. What you have to concentrate on is good songwriting: then you can dress it up in any style — rock, pop, hip hop.”

These words come from the trio’s experience of 25 years. In a world where bands break up all the time, he divulges how it has managed to stick together.

“Like in any relationship, there are ups and downs, arguments. But you should never forget the bigger picture — the music. That is why you are here. Which means you have to leave everything else at home, especially your ego.”

The trio is fondly called the Amar-Akbar-Anthony of India’s music industry. How do they then feel about the atmosphere created by the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has caused widespread protests across the country?

Asked whether they would address it, he says, “In such a sensitive environment, you have to be careful of what you say, or don’t say. Each of us [the trio] has our own stands on these things, but what matters is that we stick together. Moreover, there are much bigger issues of progress, education... that you can’t lose focus of. I think our presence, the fact that the three of us are sticking together, speaks for itself.”

Gurucarana Concert by The Shakti Foundation will be held at The Music Academy on February 15 at 7 pm. Passes are available on www.bookmyshow.