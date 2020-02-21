Shades of a colour

In the second phase of her musical career, Arun Dravid’s guru, Kishori Amonkar, rebelled against some basic tenets of the Jaipur gharana, in which she had trained since childhood. Among other things, she de-emphasised the specific rhythmic structure that elaborations follow in the Jaipur style of Hindustani classical vocal music.

Dinkar Panshikar’s teacher, Nivruttibua Sarnaik, although not as well known as Amonkar, was also considered by many in the Jaipur gharana as a maverick. But in contrast with Amonkar, Sarnaik, who was also a tabla player, infused the Jaipur vocal style with even more complicated rhythmic patterns borrowed from the percussion instrument’s repertoire.

Excellent exponents

Dravid, 76, and Panshikar, 84, are today probably the oldest stalwarts of the Jaipur gharana, founded by Alladiya Khan (1855-1946). To the detriment of music lovers, they have not been as widely presented and heard as they should have been. This fact, in addition to their musical depth and close association with gurus who were contrasting iconoclasts made them excellent choices for representing the Jaipur gharana in a session involving performances and interviews.

Organised by the Suranjan Trust, the session took place at the Sahayog Mandir in Thane (West) on February 1. Each singer performed two ragas and then answered a set of questions. The programme attracted about a hundred people, including about half a dozen musicians and many music students.

It is the second programme in the organisation’s gharana series. The first one, which took place a year earlier, focused on the Gwalior gharana, showcasing Sharad Sathe and Kedar Bodas. The timing of that session was fortunate, because Sathe, who learnt for more than 30 years from the Gwalior giant Sharadchandra Arolkar and was a storehouse of knowledge, passed away three months later, in his mid-80s.

Standing apart

The Jaipur singers’ twin performances beautifully brought out the commonalities in their styles as well as elements that set them apart. At a time when even students of music, let alone listeners, do not fully appreciate the importance of gharana-based music, these vocalists demonstrated that one could adhere to a tradition’s core principles yet make it more capacious and individualistic.

“Music can be considered classical only insofar as it follows the discipline of a particular gharana,” said Panshikar, in the interview in Marathi that followed his recital. “One must learn in one gharana for a long time before exploring other styles.”

The morning began with Dravid rendering a wonderful Husseini Todi, a rare and complex raga. He sang it, not in the vilambit (slow) sixteen-beat Teen Taal that is standard in Jaipur renditions, but in the less common fourteen-beat Ada Chautaal. He followed this with a gem of a Sukhiya Bilawal, from the Jaipur gharana’s treasury of rare ragas. Weighty and intricate, his elaborations showed the mark of Amonkar’s first, traditional phase, as well as the influence of her mother and guru, Mogubai Kurdikar, who often taught Dravid when Amonkar was on tour.

Mogubai’s influence is natural because Dravid became fascinated with her music as a school boy, especially admiring the power of her gamak taans. He initially wanted to learn from her, but because she already had her hands full with other students and domestic responsibilities, she directed him to her daughter.

Panshikar’s two renditions, of Nat Bhairav and Yamani Bilawal, were rich and mellifluous. Panshikar has a more dramatic musical expression than Dravid, using modulations in volume to enhance his renditions, in a manner that is more commonly seen with Kirana gharana singers. As expected, he rendered some rhythmically patterned taans—those superfast passages of notes—pioneered by his guru.

Sculpting a raga

The interviews, of about half an hour each, were just the right length. Dravid, who spoke first, listed the distinguishing features of the Jaipur gharana. Melody and rhythm are closely bound; the “aakaar”, or open-throated “aa” is a fundamental technique of elaboration, although other gharanas also use it; singers sculpt a raga by moving slowly across the octave; they create typical patterns by hitting each note of a phrase from the note above.

Both musicians said an important distinguishing mark of a gharana was the way in which the words of a composition are distributed across the rhythmic cycle, or avartan. Panshikar said the gharana frowned upon the use of sargams and teehais (melodic patterns that are repeated three times before arriving at the sam, or first beat).

While they emphasised the importance of being rooted in a gharana, they spoke against rigidity and dogmatism. “Change is inevitable,” said Panshikar. “One must move with the times. You have to make audiences enjoy your music.”

“In every gharana, music is sung in a distinct and beautiful manner,” said Dravid. “From the viewpoint of singers and listeners, this offers variety. Moreover, it is perfectly fine to incorporate elements of other gharanas into your music.”

Dravid cited the example of Bhimsen Joshi, who absorbed some Jaipur elements into his Kirana style, while Panshikar revealed that Nivruttibua had had a stint with the Kirana gharana’s Sawai Gandharva before training under the Jaipur gharana’s founder, Alladiya Khan.

Music as a priority

The interviews gave the audience not just insights into the Jaipur gharana, but also a glimpse of the musicians’ personalities and values. Asked how he had juggled music with a high-flying corporate career, Dravid said one needed “a fire in the belly”, because his pursuit of music has clearly called for enormous discipline and sacrifice. “I did not go to the movies and parties. I did not socialise,” he said.

Thoughtfully and tastefully conducted, the roughly three-hour programme yielded high-quality music and insights. The acoustics, which are often a problem, were also good. The organisers should, however, think about running the proceedings in Hindi instead of Marathi, especially because they videotape the sessions and upload them on YouTube. A large proportion of Hindustani music listeners, students and musicians, after all, are not native Marathi-speakers, but will benefit from the wisdom of some our best-trained musicians.

