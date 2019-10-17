Hitting the right notes

A rather quirky hip-hop number ‘Palavattam…’ from the album ‘Coffee@M G Road’ announced the entry of music composer Shaan Rahman in 2008. A decade later, he has several chart-toppers to his credit, both soulful melodies and rocking fast numbers.

The music in films such as Thattathin Marayathu, Om Shanthi Oshaana, Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyaanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Godha, Velipadinte Pusthakam, Aravindante Athidhikal, Oru Adaar Love and Love Action Drama were hits, making him popular with music lovers of all ages. Shaan says that he ensures his compositions are originals and that the process of creating melodies gives him a heavenly feel.

Edited excerpts from an interview...

Coffee@M G Road kicked off your career...

Meeting Vineeth Sreenivasan by chance at the Kochi airport was the turning point as we clicked with each other and decided to work on the album together.

You seem to come out with your best while working with Vineeth?

Yes, Vineeth and I share a great rapport. But then, I am quite comfortable with almost every director I have worked with. Working becomes easier once you form a connect with the filmmaker.

Is there a difference when working with the younger lot of filmmakers and with veterans like Sathyan Anthikkad and Kamal?

There is no difference. The experienced filmmakers are all young at heart. They think just like the youngsters and are up-to-date.

However, I put in extra effort while composing for Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal as Kamal sir has an amazing track record when it comes to the number of hit songs in his movies. And that has worked well for the album, I presume.

How do you decide which project to work on?

I base my decisions on the story narration; I am too lazy to read through a whole script.

Was creating the hit songs in your portfolio a long process?

Although there were times when I took a long time to come up with a tune, I didn’t take much time to compose many of my hits. It took me 20 minutes to create ‘Jimmikki Kammal’, while ‘Kudukku Pottiya Kuppayam’ from Love Action Drama took around 10 minutes.

However, I took almost one-and-a-half hours to create ‘Anuragathin Velayil’ and ‘Muthuchippi’ from Thattathin Marayathu.

There were allegations that ‘Kudukku Pottiya’ was inspired from the 1960s song ‘Kizhakkudikkile Chenthengil’

I didn’t feel like reacting to the allegations as the notes in the songs are different.

How do you deal with filmmakers who come to you with references or suggestions for your work?

Sometimes, their suggestions are helpful in conveying their idea on how the tune should be for a particular situation in the film. The problem, however, is when the director is totally hooked on to the reference. In such a situation, even if we give them a better tune, chances are that it might be rejected.

How important is the quality of lyrics for you? Some have pointed fingers at the lines of some of your songs, like ‘Jimmikki Kammal’, for instance.

Although I try and insist on having good lyrics that blends well with the tune, it doesn’t always happen. In the case of ‘Jimmikki Kammal’, I was told by scenarist Benny P Nayarambalam that the lines were from a popular local song. He told me to use the meter of the song to compose the tune, but not to the lines.

And while I did create a tune to the meter, somehow, those first four lines refused to get out of my head. I realised nothing else could replace the wackiness in those lines. I was really anxious about how it would be received but the song became an anthem.

Do you enjoy your role as a singer?

No. If I were to judge myself as a singer, I would give myself a zero. I usually send my tracks recorded in my own voice to the directors. They get so used to listening to my voice after playing it on loop that they refuse to consider another singer. Having said that, there is one song that I really wanted to record in my voice. It was ‘Manpaatha’ from Rajesh Pillai’s Mili. I told the director about it and he agreed.

How important is the success of a film for its music to get noticed?

It is pivotal. The jump in the number of views on broadcasting platforms is evident if the movie is a hit.

Are there songs that left you heartbroken when they didn’t do well?

There are so many and it starts with Thira. We had great expectations about the movie and the score.

The song ‘Pattam Pole’ from Puthan Panam is another of my favourites, which I felt didn’t get the appreciation that it deserved.