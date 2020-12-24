Seshampatti Sivalingam’s music creates a spirtual atmosphere

24 December 2020 15:19 IST

Seshampatti Sivalingam and K. Selvam displayed perfect coordination

The 78th festival of Tamil Isai Sangam commenced on the right note, with a nagaswaram recital by Seshampatti T. Sivalingam. The concert began with the Gambhira Nattai kriti, ‘Gnana Vinayakane,’ composed by Sharavanabhavananda. It created a spiritual ambience. The exchange of swaras at the pallavi between Sivalingam and K. Selvam, the accompanying artiste, was crisp yet eloquent.

Seshampatti Sivalingam has a strong foundation in the art, having learnt it from Kiranur Ramaswamy Pillai and Tiruvarur Kitchappa Pillai. He has won several awards including the Kalaimamani and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards.

Sivalingam’s elucidation of Malayamarutham was an example of imaginative craftsmanship. After an alapana, he rendered Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Karpaga Manohara’ (Jhampa tala) on Kapaleeswarar. One remarkable aspect through the concert was the synchrony between the two. From the inherent musical structure of this raga, Sivalingam could weave several patterns in the swaraprastara at the pallavi, eliciting its meditative mood.

The crowning glory of the concert was the Mayamalavagowla interpretation, evoking the santha rasa (peace). Sivalingam rendered ‘Aadikkondaar Antha Vedikkai,’ a masterpiece by Muthu Thandavar (Adi tala). The melodic exchanges between Sivalingam and Selvam in kalpanaswaras at the charanam, ‘Ara Navamani Malaika,’ enhanced the composition’s appeal.

Power-packed thani

The thavil accompaniment by S. Gajendran and Dakshinamurthy added verve and vigour to the concert. Their technical virtuosity came to the fore in the short but power-packed thani. The Durita kala (fast-paced) exchange between the two was exciting.

Sivalingam’s traditional moorings came through in the rendering of the Rathipathipriya composition by Ghanam Krishna Iyer, ‘Jagajjanani Sukhavani’. In the anupallavi, ‘Sukha Swarupini,’ he played the sangathis with ease.

Kalki’s ‘Katrinile Varum Geetham’ was not a surprising choice, since we get to hear the song often in online events. Seshampatti concluded the concert with the Thiruppugazh, ‘Niraimathi’, in Hamsanandi.