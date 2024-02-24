GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carnatic music maestro D. Seshachary of Hyderabad Brothers no more

Seshachary and his brother Raghavachary formed a dynamic partnership crucial in popularising Carnatic music through their concerts

February 24, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

S B Vijaya Mary
S B Vijaya Mary
D. Seshachary, one of the Hyderabad Brothers, who passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday.

D. Seshachary, one of the Hyderabad Brothers, who passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday.

D. Seshachary, renowned classical vocalist and part of the illustrious Hyderabad Brothers, breathed his last on Saturday evening, leaving behind a legacy of rich Carnatic music. According to his brother Chary, a journalist at a regional newspaper, the 66-year-old classical musician was undergoing treatment at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital for some time.

Mr. Seshachary leaves behind his wife Sharada, son Srinivas Chary and daughter Archana. His mortal remains are kept at their residence in Padmarao Nagar, and cremation will take place on Sunday, according to the family.

Born into a family deeply rooted in the rich musical traditions of Hyderabad, Mr. Seshachary’s journey in music began at a young age under the guidance of his father Daroor Ratnamacharyulu and mother Sulochana Devi, who was also a Carnatic musician.

With his brother D. Raghavachary, Mr. Seshachary embarked on a remarkable partnership, enthralling the rasikas with their skilful and masterly renditions of Carnatic music.

The Hyderabad Brothers began their kacheri journey in Madras (now Chennai), the mecca of Carnatic music. They matched the high standards expected by the discerning rasikas of the city. The experience gained there bolstered their confidence, and upon returning to Hyderabad, they continued to captivate the audience with their classical renditions.

Their performances appealed not only to the traditional rasikas but also attracted a new generation of Carnatic music lovers in Hyderabad. This success marked a significant milestone in their musical journey, establishing them as formidable artistes in the Carnatic music scene.

Mr. Seshachary and Mr. Raghavachary had a harmonious balance in their joint concert performances. Mr. Seshachary’s vibrant rendition added energy, while Mr. Raghavachary’s subdued presentation brought depth. This combination allowed the Brothers to complement each other well, creating an engaging performance for their audience.

Their performances at major sabhas and venues across India and abroad have garnered widespread acclaim and numerous awards. Notably, in 2013, the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi recognised their exceptional talent by presenting them with the coveted award in the Carnatic classical music category.

Mr. Seshachary’s influence on Carnatic music is unmistakable, as evidenced by the numerous young musicians he had trained, who went on to become accomplished concert artistes in their own right. What sets these musicians apart is their ability to carry forward a distinctive “Seshachary-style” within their musical canvas.

The Brothers gave several concerts on AIR and Doordarshan and have released nearly 50 CDs of their renditions.

With his untimely passing, the classical music fraternity faces an irreparable loss, but Mr. Seshachary’s contributions to the world of music will extend far beyond his mortal years as his recordings and teachings continue to inspire generations of musicians.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.