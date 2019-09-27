Into the musical wild with the second edition of Hyderabad’s Indiepalooza

Just glance at the poster for Indiepalooza #2 and you’ll know right away it’ll be wild and colourful music festival, much like the first edition, which took place in March before the summer heat kicked in.

The first Indiepalooza had Shiv Menon, Sidharth Bendi, Jatayu, Arpit Chourey, and Harini Iyer and Abhijit Nath. From start to finish, the entire festival had people on their feet, singing along while celebrating the best of India’s indie music scene.

Akram Ul-Haq is no stranger to the city; he’s best known for his addicting percussive guitar playing. He’s looking forward to the experience, surely bringing in his own loyal fan-base to the event, especially with the anticipation around his to-be-released solo album. “Playing at Indiepalooza is something I am looking forward to with great zeal. I saw the first edition and was immensely pleased about the space Tabula Rasa is giving to independent artistes,” he says.

He adds, “Also, Hyderabad as a space for indie artists is definitely improving, especially the small intimate settings like Terrang, Sofar sounds, Motojojo and Urban baithak are great platforms. I hope you continue and have a good mixture of local and out-of-towners independent artistes.”

Other musicians at the event include local favourite Meghna Dundi Collective, as well as The Detour, led by Niteesh Kondaparthi. If you have an ear for progressive rock infused with elements of folk, funk and jazz, The Detour should be your go-to. Plus, Indiepalooza fans will get a sneak peek into original music from Nitesh’s forthcoming albums Lekha and Lemon Tea.

Also, Heat Sink will be bringing their own sound from Ahmedabad, spinning jazz and progressive rock. Their debut EP Euphony was a hit among artistes across the music industry and they’ll be playing a few of the tracks from there too.

One of the Chabuk members

Mumbai will be offering up some musical flavour in the form of the four-piece Hindi rhythm and poetry outfit Chabuk. Their recently-released album Downmarket brims with eargasmic and heavy-duty sound.

Synonymous with concert photography, Shitabh Pillai will be capturing the striking visuals and overall excitement at the evening’s festivities. “I wasn’t around for the first Indiepalooza as I had moved to Bengaluru at the time but I’m so ready for this one! I’m looking forward to photographing musicians I hadn’t before such as Chabuk and Heat Sink; upon watching their band teasers, I am intrigued and excited to watch them live, since they are both from genres I’ve never seen or clicked before.”

Shitabh respects the venue for its ‘intimate setting, comfortable ambience and a sense of closeness that one gets while watching a band perform.” He continues, “There isn’t much separation between the stage and the crowd and that makes for a wholesome experience for the audience and also for myself since I get to manoeuvre around both aspects of the concert and get my shots.” Well, at Indiepalooza, this will surely be heightened.

(The second edition of Indiepalooza will take place at Tabula Rasa on September 28 from 7m onwards. Tickets are at Insider.in at ₹300 per person.)