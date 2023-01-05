ADVERTISEMENT

Seamless flow of notes at Shashank’s flute recital

January 05, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Shashank’s concert was packed with artistic flourishes

Renuka Suryanarayan

Shashank performing with Srikanth Venkataraman (violin), V.V. Ramana Murthy (mridangam) and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam) at Narada Gana Sabha’s Margazhi festival, 2022, in Chennai | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Flautist Shashank brings to his performances his training in the Carnatic idiom and his exposure to international genres.

During his concert at Narada Gana Sabha, Shashank came up with exciting and colourful portraits of Kumudakriya and Vagadeeswari.

Assisting Shashank on this journey were Srikanth Venkataraman (violin), V.V. Ramana Murthy (mridangam) and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam).

Shashank gave Kumudakriya a languid start with the longer flute. He then built up the raga edifice, alternatively using the shorter and longer flutes. He presented Muthuswami Dikshitar’s masterpiece ‘Ardhanareeswaram’ in the raga. The kalpanaswaras came as an icing on the well-structured raga essay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Next came ‘Paramatmudu’ by Tyagaraja in Vagadeeshwari. The alapana portions on the longer flute added a different dimension to the phrases, especially the ones in the lower sthayi. Shashank began ‘Paramatmudu’ in a precise kalapramanam, and on the anupallavi to save time. The final kalpanaswara suite for this kriti anchored on the upper shadja and the lower gandhara effectively.

Shashank began the recital with ‘Evarura ninnuvina’ (Mohanam, Tyagaraja). The line up also included ‘Annapoorne’ (Sama, Muthuswami Dikshitar) and ‘Sri chakraraja simhasaneshwari’ (Ragamalika).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Friday Review

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US