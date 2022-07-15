Music

Sathyabhama Yuva Nrithyotsav to begin on July 16 in Visakhapatnam

A Bharatanatyam dance at an event organised by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Nivedita GangulyJuly 15, 2022 17:33 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 17:33 IST

It will be a feast for the eyes and a platform of young artistes at the eighth edition of the Sathyabhama Yuva Nrithyotsav being organised by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy (NMDA) in Visakhapatnam on July 16 and 17 at Kalabharathi Auditorium.  

Nearly 60 dancers from various parts of the country and the USA will be participating at the festival to showcase Indian dance forms like Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali. Some of the prominent performers include Rekha Raju from Karnataka, Swapna Ratnalika from Maharashtra and Prantika Mukharjee from West Bengal.

The festival was initiated by NMDA to protect Indian dance forms and provide a platform to young dancers for showcasing their talent. "Our academy is going to constitute an award in the memory of Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu, a recipient of Padma Shri, for senior dance gurus and Shobha Naidu Excellence Award Yuva Puraskar for young and eminent dancers. We will be presenting the awards in the upcoming dance festival," says Battina Vikram Goud, founder of NMDA.

Nataraj Music and Dance Academy was founded by Vikram Goud with an aim to promote the concept of unity in diversity of Indian culture through various workshops, lecture demonstrations, concerts and competitions .  

The programme begins at 6pm on July 16.

