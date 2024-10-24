Sanjeev Abhyankar’s Deepavali concert in Hyderabad

Here’s a Deepavali concert for those who wish to kickstart their Sunday morning on a musical note. Renowned vocalist Sanjeev Abhyankar will perform in the city as part of Swar Deepawali, a concert organised by city-based Tatvaa Arts. “Hyderabad audiences are familiar with me and my singing; they love me,” affirms Sanjeev, who has been visiting the city since ’86.

Festive mood

Sanjeev says the positive mood experienced during festivities will beckon music lovers. “The mood during Deepavali is positive this happy and optimistic mindset of the audience plays a big role in the success of the concert.”

While the first part of the concert will focus on classical music, the second part will have devotional songs — a combination of Marathi abhangs (by Sant Ramdas and Tukaram) and bhakti songs (by Mira Bai and Guru Nanak).

With the concert happening at 6am, music lovers can listen to soothing, meditative morning ragas. “The mind is fresh in the mornings and it is easier to stay focussed too. This time is also ideal to introspect and connect to the divine power,” says Sanjeev. Variations of Bhairav, Raag Lalit and Bilas Khane Thodi are among the morning ragas he will be presenting at the concert.

A disciple of legendary classical vocalist (late) Pandit Jasraj, Sanjeev terms Hyderabad as a city filled with rasikas. “The city is unique as it has both Carnatic and HIndustani classical music lovers.” The city is also special to him as it was significant to his guru Pandit Jasraj. “My guru Pandit Jasraj ji had a special place for Hyderabad as his father Pandit Maniram’s childhood was spent there.”

Tatvaa Arts Present Swar Deepawali on October 27 at Botanical Gardens, Kondapur, 6 am onwards. The concert is open to everyone

