GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanjeev Abhyankar ‘s Deepavali concert in Hyderabad

The musical concert at 6am will have a combination of classical and devotional songs

Published - October 24, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
Sanjeev Abhyankar

Sanjeev Abhyankar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here’s a Deepavali concert for those who wish to kickstart their Sunday morning on a musical note. Renowned vocalist Sanjeev Abhyankar will perform in the city as part of Swar Deepawali, a concert organised by city-based Tatvaa Arts. “Hyderabad audiences are familiar with me and my singing; they love me,” affirms Sanjeev, who has been visiting the city since ’86.

Festive mood

Sanjeev says the positive mood experienced during festivities will beckon music lovers. “The mood during Deepavali is positive this happy and optimistic mindset of the audience plays a big role in the success of the concert.”

While the first part of the concert will focus on classical music, the second part will have devotional songs — a combination of Marathi abhangs (by Sant Ramdas and Tukaram) and bhakti songs (by Mira Bai and Guru Nanak).

Sanjeev Abhyankar

Sanjeev Abhyankar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the concert happening at 6am, music lovers can listen to soothing, meditative morning ragas. “The mind is fresh in the mornings and it is easier to stay focussed too. This time is also ideal to introspect and connect to the divine power,” says Sanjeev. Variations of Bhairav, Raag Lalit and Bilas Khane Thodi are among the morning ragas he will be presenting at the concert.

A disciple of legendary classical vocalist (late) Pandit Jasraj, Sanjeev terms Hyderabad as a city filled with rasikas. “The city is unique as it has both Carnatic and HIndustani classical music lovers.” The city is also special to him as it was significant to his guru Pandit Jasraj. “My guru Pandit Jasraj ji had a special place for Hyderabad as his father Pandit Maniram’s childhood was spent there.”

Tatvaa Arts Present Swar Deepawali on October 27 at Botanical Gardens, Kondapur, 6 am onwards. The concert is open to everyone

Published - October 24, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / lifestyle and leisure / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.