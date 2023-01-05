ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Subrahmanyan’s rendition of raga Desh left his rasikas in thrall

January 05, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Sanjay Subrahmanyan’s concert showcased his relentless quest to explore ragas’ range

G. Swaminathan

Sanjay Subrahmanyam’s vocal concert at The Music Academy. | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN K.V.

Sanjay Subrahmanyan’s concert was a blend of traditional music and striking creativity, with special emphasis on Tamil compositions. His exploration of ragas and kritis was breathtaking in certain places, and he managed to walk on razor-edge renditions with aplomb. Sanjay must be appreciated for presenting some unfamiliar compositions by familiar composers, and also for his unique repertoire.

He opened the concert with a pada varnam by Papanasam Sivan ‘Nee indha maayam seithai’ in Dhanyasi. It was followed by Tyagaraja’s ‘Rama ninnuvina rakshimpa’ in Sankarabharanam, with a few rounds of swaraprastara. The Nayaki raga exposition next was slow and steady, appropriate for the raga’s tenor. Sanjay presented some of the tricky, unusual facets of Nayaki here, and in the subsequent ragas.

Dikshitar’s popular ‘Ranganayakam’ was rendered in a leisurely manner, while Swati Tirunal’s zesty ‘Pahi parvata nandini’ in Arabhi brightened up the proceedings. Koteeswara Iyer’s ‘Nada nilai kanduruga’ in Gayakapriya came as a filler, paving the path for the detailing of raga Natabhairavi. Sanjay’s delineation seemed laboured as one felt a slight strain in his voice when rendering the notes and phrases. ‘Nee padamulanu nammitini’ by Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar followed. The extensive swaraprastara had panchamam as the focal note.

A breezy Bhadrachala Ramadas keerthana ‘Nanu brovamani cheppave’ in raga Yamuna Kalyani came as a prelude to the main piece.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The major offering was an expansive elucidation of raga Desh for Ragam Tanam Pallavi. Here, Sanjay deployed all in his arsenal to showcase the different shades of the raga. The pallavi was Mahakavi Bharati’s ‘Engal kannamma naghaippu rojappoo’. Unique? Well, it was. After the niraval, the pallavi saw some colourful ragamalika swara chains in ragas such as Dravida Kalavati and Rojappoo.

On the supporting side, Sanjay’s usual accompanist S. Varadarajan on the violin matched the vocalist in the raga and swara segments admirably.

Sanjay Subramaniam was accompanied by S. Varadarajan on the violin, Neyveli B. Venkatesh on the mridangam and S. Venkataramanan on the kanjira at The Music Academy’s Margazhi music season 2022, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

Percussionists Neyveli B. Venkatesh on the mridangam and S. Venkataramanan on the kanjira peddled softly and concluded almost all kritis with their special rhythmic rounds. Their tani avartanam carried ample verve and imagination.

Sanjay signed off his recital with Bharathidasan’s popular ‘Tunbam Nergayil’ in Desh, a Purandaradasa kriti ‘Enu madidarenu’ in Salakabhairavi and Arunagirinathar’s Thiruppugazh in Sindhu Bhairavi.

What always works in Sanjay’s favour is his relentless quest to explore ragas’ range, unfamiliar kritis, and his diligent inclusion of Tamil songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US