Sanjay Subrahmanyam: Playing to his strengths

Sanjay Subrahmanyam is at a stage in his career when he should focus on the core identity of his music

Musicians go through different phases of development, maturity and discovery. Sanjay Subrahmanyam has scaled some tall peaks of recognition and respect, but must carefully navigate the next phase to keep his legacy going. Many stalwarts eschewed adventure and experimentation at a certain stage to focus sharply on their core identity.

If his concert at the Music Academy is a barometer, one is not sure if Sanjay is following their footsteps. It was not the playlist, as Sanjay sang several well-known kritis and ragas besides including some unusual songs. But it was his rendition, which is likely to be the focus of listeners and critics. Let’s analyse what he had to offer before debating the ‘how’.

An interesting start

Kalyani and Suddha Dhanyasi were the bigger pieces, nicely built around with Vagadheeswari, Sriranjani and Paraj. Tamil kritis and the pallavi did not dwarf the other songs. The Vagadheeswari varnam by Kannada composer C. H. Bhaghavathar made for an interesting start because of its novelty and the zesty charanam that begins with the upper shadjam and has good laya patterns. After a brief raga alapana of Sriranjani, the kriti ‘Innisai tamizh amutham amma’ was sung, extending the streak of unfamiliarity. The upper speed swaras were customary and the concert was yet to hit the road fully.

‘Chintaye mahalinga murthim’ is a beautiful Paraj raga kriti by Dikshitar — Sanjay’s slower rendition with flat notes was delightful, as the lyrical and musical elements were in full view. His Kalyani alapana too brought out good facets of bhava singing, straight from Sanjay’s playbook, with ringing ‘ri’ ‘ga’ and ‘ni’ sancharams and, in fact, controlled in some ways. Varadarajan kept it more conventional, travelling more in the upper swara regions and employing some emotive Yamuna Kalyani staples.

‘Sive pahimam ambike’ came with his characteristic pleasing sangatis and energy. The niraval at ‘Chara charamayee’ was more aesthetic than the alapana, as the meter offered scope for layam and ragam contours. A volley of second speed one avartana swaras with kuraippu at panchamam carried the spirit of the song well. Suddha Dhanyasi had some unusual somersaults with some brigas akin to parachutes that didn’t open, but Sanjay’s good manodharma principles kept it on course.

The singer provided a fleeting glimpse of his tanam skills, followed by the khanda chapu pallavi, ‘Arul perugave saravana bhava enru sonnalum podhume’, where he completed the pallavi without showing too much haste. Two final pieces — traversing rakthi ragas Maund, Sivaranjani, Behag, Sindhubhairavi, ‘Japatapatha japatha’ and ‘Suruti edukkithani modi’ showed Sanjay’s deep understanding of ragas.

There was an air of sublimity and authenticity about Varadarajan’s playing. He didn’t mirror Sanjay’s ethos blindly, but kept his originality and beliefs. Neyveli Venkatesh accompanied competently, especially when the going permitted brisk strokes. Guruprasad on ghatam contributed well.

Sanjay’s strengths have been a studious knowledge of sangita lakshana, a good repertoire, engaging tempo, and manodharma with fine imagination. What wasn’t clear, however, was what aspect of singing was demonstrated in this concert. In his new avatar, there is a danger of gallery instincts overpowering some of the musical prowess that has brought him to this place. For instance, some briga sangatis were short on clarity and so were some ultra-fast swaras. As for enunciation, the inter-mixing of vowels impedes enjoyment. Thankfully, the next generation has good pronunciation skills.

In some phrases, Sanjay seemed to emulate a well-known legend of the past whose signature was lower octave and slow-paced singing. Was it deliberate? At this stage of his career, to make the transition to the next level and augment his stock, Sanjay will need well-meaning critics more than die-hard fans.