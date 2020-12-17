Sandeep Narayan’s personal journey continues

17 December 2020 16:13 IST

Sandeep Narayan sets the benchmark with a short, sweet and smart concert

The inaugural concert of Yours Truly Margazhi by Sandeep Narayan has probably set a certain benchmark for the virtual concerts, which are much shorter than regular sabha fare. Sandeep did not compress his concert and also did not stick to a regular format (except for the customary mangalam) yet delivered a full experience with two fairly detailed ragas and a total of five songs covering diverse emotions, tala variations, languages and composers.

Sandeep cut to the chase straightway. Instead of a varnam, he started with a brisk and high-spirited ‘Brova Barama’ (Tyagaraja) in Bahudari. Taking off with a longish, popular melody is a good idea in the shorter format because it allows for a quick warm-up and an instant connect with the audience. The Thodi that followed brought back memories of last Margazhi. At his Krishna Gana Sabha concert last year, the elaborate Thodi that he sang became a talking point among rasikas for its unusual flavour and the depth of expressions. Sandeep himself had said that he was enjoying a personal journey with the raga.

Efficient detailing

It looks like his journey is continuing. Despite the format’s constraints, he sang the raga for about eight minutes, bringing out its character subtleties quite well. In fact, it appeared longer because of his efficient detailing. The composition was ‘Venugana Ramana’ by Oothukadu Venkata Kavi. The niraval at ‘Karunya Komala’ and the kalpanaswaras were evocative and thrilling.

The interlude before the next big piece in Dwijavanti was a brisk ‘Kamala Charane’ in Amruthabehag, a composition by G.N. Balasubramaniam (the raga is also his creation). Sandeep revelled in its lilting sangathis and peppy chittaswarams, making it a real joyride.

A bhava-rich raga such as Dwijavanti sounds more beautiful and languid after a flourish of sangathis and twisted swaras. The composition was the all-too-familiar ‘Akhilandeswari’ by Muthuswami Dikshitar. What Sandeep sang was one of the best expositions of the raga I have heard in recent times. He sang his heart out, going to all possible depths and heights to bring out the raga’s complex expressions. Many say, it is bhakti and karuna, but after listening to Sandeep, I thought it was also a lot of pain and joy. Did I pay attention to the Ga-s and Ni-s? Probably yes, but only subconsciously, as the raga opened its hidden emotions to me.

Sandeep finished the concert on a high with Arunagirinathar’s ‘Nada Vindu’ in Chenjurutti. Yes, he also sang the mangalam.

It was a smart concert. It had classicism, it was evocative, thrilling, and to the point. After the performance, Sandeep told me: “I wanted to do justice to whichever piece I presented... So, you have to choose songs which can cover as many raga contrasts, talam variations, composers, and languages as possible in such a short duration.”

Needless to say, the mridangam accompaniment by Umayalpuram Sivaraman and violin by Mysore Srikanth added considerable depth to the concert. Even at this age, a stoic Sivaraman played for the compositions and for the manodharma of the singer, while Srikanth, with his characteristic Zen presence, truthfully followed the voice.

Overall, a great start to the season.