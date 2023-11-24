Sandeep Narayan shows his penchant for the unusual

November 24, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

After rendering a couple of fairly known compositions, Sandeep Narayan initiated an alapana that promised decent duration. The build-up was detailed, but sounded labyrinthine. Almost every phrase would pop up a familiar melody and soon give way to another. The vocalist, sensing the puzzle among the audience, announced: Varunapriya. It’s a parent scale in Carnatic, coming 24th on the Melakarta list.

Sandeep’s profiled the raga in 12 minutes with a lot of novelties even while adhering to the classical methods of progression. Sailing flawlessly along the tricky set of notes, his delineation came with a kaleidoscopic effect. Yet the overall swaroopam emerged clearer when the violinist delivered his version of Varunapriya. V.V.S. Murari ran the bow across the strings in a way that gave sight to the forest beyond just the trees. In a matter of eight minutes.

‘Singara Kumara’ was the choice. Set to an eight-beat cycle, the Koteeswara Iyer kriti was delivered neatly with percussive embellishments from K. Sai Giridhar (mridangam) and K.V. Gopalakrishnan (kanjira). Steep climbs and falls punctuate the rendition of its lyrics, courtesy the raga’s slippery character. The singer traversed the lines by adding colour with busy frills, which gained length once he took up the niraval. The vibrant briga modulations emphasised Sandeep’s deep loyalty to his mentor Sanjay Subrahmanyan. The mosaic of slides and microtones found tasteful responses from Murari, whose articulations were scholarly yet breezy.

For all the 40 minutes it took, Varunapriya was not the main suite. A Kamas ragam-tanam-pallavi, which followed straightaway, opened up the centrepiece halfway down the kutcheri of two hours. The alapana sought to pursue a bolder facet to the raga known primarily for its romantic mood. In fact the lasya elements found were highlighted towards the tanam, which, however ended a bit abruptly. Sandeep, who came up with a fair share of surfing notes, chose to almost skip the grand aural arches that announce the conclusion of any tanam. That customary bit was played by the violinist, who again excelled in the raga portrayal.

The lyrics of the pallavi attempted to play around the occasion: Bharat Sangeet Utsav. Starting with Bharata Sangeeta Kalaivizha, the format in randukalai Adi did not carry lags, courtesy Sandeep’s constant chipping in of resonant notes. In lighter vein, the solfas twice borrowed passages from the chittaswarams of popular kritis in Kamas. Following this was a branch-out onto a couple of other ragas: Vasanta and far less-heard Mishra Patdeep. The ensuing tani avartanam exemplified the duo’s control over decibel levels as much as their mastery over laya. Right from go, there was nice camaraderie between Sai and Gopalakrishnan.

Thus, the start of the concert facilitated an easy flight, with Sandeep going for the swaying Begada. Equally brisk were the swara patterns in ‘Bhuvaneswari padam’ (Papanasam Sivan), though their last round stretched past anticipation. The second piece was in Abhogi, where the vocalist gave a Hindustani touch to certain upward forays. The not-so-common ‘Guruvarulum’ (Gaurishankar Stapati) was the kriti, maintaining the medium pace. The post-RTP package began with Calcutta Gurumurthy’s ‘Mayil meedu’ (Charukesi) and wound up with a quick ‘Tullumada thiruppugazh’ (Hamsanandi) and Subramania Bharati’s patriotic ‘Vazhiya Senthamizh’.

