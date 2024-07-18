Renowned Hindustani vocalist Mahesh Kale is set to present an Abhangwari concert in Hyderabad. In Marathi language, Abhang means ‘unhindered’ and Wari means pilgrimage, says the San Francisco-based singer and guru over a telephonic interaction. He is presently on a pan-India tour with concerts in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Kale’s ‘‘Abhangwari’ is an annual show conceptualised to present the abhang genre, dedicated to Lord Vitthal, and musically depict the annual visit of thousands of pilgrims to Pandharpur in Maharashtra, on Ashadhi Ekadashi day. The Hyderabad edition, the third in this year’s pan-India tour to popularise abhangs will feature an audio-visual presentation of the traditional practices associated with the pilgrimage, with renditions of his abhang compositions and a few of his guru, renowned Pt Jitendra Abhisheki. “This is not just a concert, it’s a well-planned production with a carefully written narrative and visual appeal.”

Musical pilgrimage

Singing abhangs is significant during the season as small groups of pilgrims across Maharashtra and Karnataka travel on foot, carrying a palki (palanquin), to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vithal. This sacred journey, he says, begins 22 days before Ashada Ekadashi. “These palkis merge at a pit stop before Pandharpur. Those who cannot walk the entire distance, walk for a short distance, and those who cannot walk at all, try to cook and feed the pilgrims, as a service to the Lord,” says Mahesh, who wants to capture this enthusiasm with art and also present it to people who are unable to do the ‘wari’. He hopes, “This will give them a sense of going on a musical pilgrimage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been a hectic week (“Music gives the energy to travel”) ever since he landed in India. He first went to Phalton in Pandharpur to seek the blessings of Panduranga before starting the tour. While the singer has composed several Marathi songs, Abhangwari (also the name of the concert) marks his debut as a writer. “I wanted Lord Vithal to listen to it before the rest of India.”

For someone who follows an organic and spontaneous approach, does his music change according to the city and its audience? “When I get on stage, I first greet the audience and, like a doctor, gauge the pulse. I think I’m able to diagnose well and make an impact with music. The audience may be diverse, but everyone comes to listen to music. So there is a common denomination across the auditorium.”

His craft over the years had been ‘fortified’ as music is much more than what meets the eye. “The performance is only the tip of an iceberg. Creating, elevating, and sustaining an interest in music cannot happen only with concerts; that’s why I am deeply passionate about teaching,” says Mahesh who teaches for around 10 to 12 hours a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teaching music to enthusiasts in almost 15 countries is also part of a reform, an attempt to create listeners across the globe. “Whenever my fellow musician friends travel, they are met with an enthusiastic and knowledgeable audience.

A National Award winner for a Marathi film in 2015 and also a recipient of the recent Bala Gandharva Gun Gaurav Award 2024, Mahesh says, “The idea of Abhangwari is to depict the philosophy written in Marathi with a universal appeal. I look forward to performing to different audiences in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. I have been met with a lot of love during my earlier trips. I am back to return the love and gain some more.”

Mahesh Kale’s Abhangwari concert at Ravindra Bharathi on July 19, 7pm onwards is presented by Tatvaa Arts, Hyderabad, under the series of Aashad Lahari, 2nd Edition. The tour then moves to Chennai (July 20) and Bengaluru (July 21).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.