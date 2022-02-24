Samarpanam: a musical offering

The event will bring together artistes for a cause

A fine blend of percussion and spirituality gives Vikku Vinayakaram’s music an edge. Over the past few years, the ghatam maestro, along with his family of musicians, has been curating a fundraising concert titled ‘Samarpanam’, in the form of a musical offering to Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, the 68th Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

After a two-year gap, the concert goes live tomorrow at Narada Gana Sabha at 6 p.m. The rhythm show, in aid of the BYMM Trust, will begin with ‘Pradosha Shiva Nayanmar Charitharam’ by mridangist Ramakrishnan Neelamani along with V. Sivapriya (vocal), K. Sivaraman (violin), G. Aditya Ram (flute), V.G .Vigneswar (keyboard), Ganesh Rao (tabla), N. Guruprasad (ghatam) and R. Raman (morsing). The lyrics are by Akhila Karthikeyan. This will be followed by ‘3G’, an instrumental ensemble led by Vikku Vinayakram. It will also feature V. Selvaganesh (percussion), Mahesh Vinayakram (vocal), V. Umashankar (ghatam), Swaminathan (kanjira) A. Ganesan (morsing) and N. Rajaraman (gethu vadyam).

The proceeds will go towards the maintenance of the Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati temple in Kanchipuram.

For details call, BYMM Trust 27237360.