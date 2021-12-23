Saketharaman’s ode to Shiva

23 December 2021 18:13 IST

Saketharaman’s concert was as well researched as it was classically sound

Vocalist S. Saketharaman’s recent virtual concert for ‘Yours Truly Margazhi’, organised by the Federation of City Sabhas, stood out as a blueprint in the genre of thematic concerts. Saketharaman, who trained under veteran violinist Lalgudi Jayaraman, succeeded in structuring the theme of ‘Arudra Darisanam’ well.

He began with Sundaramurthy Nayanar’s thevaram verse on the lord of Kalahasti, ‘Sendaadum vidaiyaay sivane’, in a lilting Pantuvarali set to Rupakam. Niraval was at the pallavi and the swaras were rhythmical. This was followed by Tyagaraja’s ‘Ee vasudha’, in raga Sahana. This piece on Kovur Sundareswara has a charming chittaswara.

Unhurried presentation

Next, Saketharaman presented a detailed and unhurried Yamunakalyani alapana, which gave him ample scope to showcase the raga’s bhakti bhava. On the violin, H.N. Bhaskar responded with a soft elucidation, full of life. Dikshitar’s Panchabhuta linga kshetra kriti, ‘Jambupathe’, on the deity at Tiruvanaikaaval was a lively rendition.

Saketharaman then sang Kanakadasar’s ‘Siva Siva Siva enneero’, which he had set to tune in Charukesi. The piece de resistance of the concert was a ragamalika Ragam Tanam Pallavi in Revathi, Sama and the rare raga, Sivasakthi (created by GNB), set to khanda jathi Ata tala. The seamless transition between ragas in all three segments made the presentation interesting. Saketharaman evoked each raga with exceptional craftsmanship, bringing out their beauty.

The pallavi, again thematic, was ‘Thakathim thakitathim enre thandavam, jhanuthim thajhanuthim enre lasyam, aadidum Sivasakthiyai panivom’, with the three phrases set in three ragas. After a comprehensive swaraprastara in all three ragas, Saketharaman rendered swaras in Nilambari and Atana, and the swaras in Kumudakriya concluded with the sahitya, ‘Ardhanareeswararai panivom’. Thereafter, he threw a surprise by singing back-to-back swaras and swara kuraippu in twin ragas like Thodi-Dhanyasi, Bhairavi-Mukhari, Kedaragowla-Surutti in durita kala.

The concluding round of swaras in the original three ragas was spellbinding. It should be mentioned that H.N. Bhaskar effectively stood up to every challenge of the vocalist, with prompt swara statements. In alapana, tanam, niraval or swaraprastara, one musical phrase glided into another, thus revealing the singer’s adherence to classicism.

The thani by N.C. Bharadwaj (mridangam) and G. Guruprasanna (kanjira) showcased their fine sense of laya. Both injected a lot of pep into the concert, interspersing rhythm particularly in the intricate Pallavi. Vaidyanathan played the tambura for the concert.

Next came Swati Tirunal’s Hamsanandi composition, ‘Sankara srigiri natha prabho ke’, whose lyrics explore the magnificent dance of Shiva in the Chitra Sabha.

It was followed by a virutham based on Pattinathar’s verse from Ekamba Maalai, ‘Nallaar inakkamum’ on Ekambranathar of Kanchipuram; and a Gnanasambandar thevaram, ‘Oorthirai velai ulaavum’ on the Thiruvathirai celebration at Kapaleeswarar temple. Saketharaman wound up the two-hour concert with Gopalakrishna Bharathi’s ‘Tha thai enru’ in Sindhubhairavi, on the Nataraja deity in Chidambaram.

A lot of research and planning must have gone into this well-executed thematic concert.

The Chennai-based reviewer specialises in Carnatic music.