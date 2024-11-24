Saira Banu, the former wife of music legend A.R. Rahman, has broken her silence following their recent separation after 29 years of marriage. In a statement, she addressed the wave of rumors and defamatory content circulating online, requesting people to refrain from maligning Rahman’s reputation.

Speaking from Mumbai, where she is undergoing medical treatment, Saira emphasised that her decision to leave Chennai was health-related and not a reflection of discord with Rahman. “I’ve been physically unwell for the last couple of months. That’s the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR,” she clarified, adding that her relocation was to avoid disrupting Rahman’s busy schedule or their family’s routine.

Referring to Rahman as “a gem of a person” and “the best man in the world,” Saira dismissed allegations of infidelity or misconduct. “I trust him with my life. That’s how much I love him,” she stated, urging the public and media to respect their privacy and avoid spreading baseless accusations.

The couple announced their separation earlier this week, citing “significant emotional strain” as the reason for their decision. However, the aftermath has been marred by sensationalist reports and speculative content online. In response, Rahman’s legal team has issued a stern warning to those spreading defamatory narratives, threatening legal action and defamation suits against individuals and platforms perpetuating falsehoods.

In a letter shared online, Rahman condemned the “fertile imaginary stories” and urged people to respect their privacy. His counsel emphasized that the dissolution of the marriage was shared publicly to preempt misinformation but noted the rise of baseless claims and unsolicited opinions.

Saira, meanwhile, requested patience and understanding, assuring that she would return to Chennai after completing her treatment. “I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him. God bless, and my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment.

