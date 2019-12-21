A merry headbanger with Sahasra Gatherings

While Santa cannot exactly drop some sick beats, he will keep to his gift-or-coal delivering routine so that musicians from different corners of the country and the globe can take to the stage at what is claimed to be the city’s biggest Christmas EDM event. The single-day festival is organised by Sahasra is at a slightly unconventional venue: Football Drive-In on 100-Foot Road in Madhapur.

Sahasra Gatherings is headed by partners-in-party Nitish and Rutwik whose collective vision is to harness the positive energies around us and channel them into memorable musical experiences. The X-Mas Gathering, as it is called, features two different moods: Magical and Techno.

Rutwik says they are expecting 3000 people at the gathering adding, “Having done events for almost two years, we make sure attendees are engaging in responsible partying. We looked at the market and what people are listening to and we aligned that with the ambience we wanted to create, and are collaborating with artistes accordingly.” And it sure is an impressive line-up.

Rising Dust, known for their blend of Psytrance and Progressive trance, will be one of the headliners for the Magical. The Israeli duo, Ami Dahan and John Aharon, are no stranger to Indian fans given their remixes and original tracks are regulars on local playlists. Their individual musical journeys date back to 2005 but when they met at a party in 2012, their energies clicked. That is when Rising Dust was born. They spared no time, releasing a debut album on Mushy Records called The Resistance. Despite just finishing up at Brazil’s Mundo de Aslam Festival, the pair are over the moon to make their India debut with their Rising Dust India Tour. Their first leg is Mumbai followed by Hyderabad.

Also headlining is Alex Light, who is a big name in the international music scene for his hand in the well-known Tree Of Life music festival in Turkey. The Goa-based DJ is known for his progressive trance tunes which feature touches of the seaside town. When he was injured about 10 years ago, that was when Alex decided to take a music career forward to “celebrate the now.”

Popular Hyderabad-based DJ Midnight Traffic (real name Rishi) has a hand in the Techno segment. The city is always keen to see Midnight Traffic perform at Tabula Rasa and other popular venues with Corona Sunsets for his addictive deep house tunes. Having hopped all over the country, 2019 has been a busy year for Midnight Traffic.

Sahasra’s X-Mas Gathering will take place at Football Drive In on 100-Foot Road in Madhapur. The single-day festival kicks off at 4 pm on 22 December. Tickets are available on eventsvibe.com, starting at ₹599 per head or per couple.