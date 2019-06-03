Sadagoppan Ramesh gives ‘Smuleans’ a platform

The city’s traffic can be unforgiving.

Especially during the evening on a weekend, when roads turn into venues for family congregations. On one of those days, I stopped over for a breather from the pollution, and a cup of coffee, in Gandhi Nagar, Adyar.

While making the climb upstairs to the cafe, a sign inviting people to experience a “cup of music”, on the floor above, caught my attention.

At the doorstep of Swaraas, there was no cup, no music, and no one to greet visitors. But the 10 pairs of footwear left at the door was a sign that human life existed behind the door.

When I creaked it open, a blast of music, followed by a coarse male voice singing ‘Enno Raatrulosthayi’ song from the 1992 Telugu film Dharma Kshetram (for the uninitiated, it was Ilaiyaraaja recreating his ‘Maasi Maasam Aalana Ponnu’ from Dharma Durai (1991)), hit me.

It wasn’t the song that caught me off guard. It was the man singing it — former Indian men’s national cricketer, Sadagoppan Ramesh.

“I don’t even know Telugu,” begins Ramesh, when I whisk him away to ask what’s going on.

He reveals that Swaraas is a new karaoke-cum-multipurpose studio space he has invested in, along with his friend Ramesh Babu. “It was [Babu’s] idea,” he says. Babu, who uses the Smule app, wanted to open an acoustically-designed hang out space for fellow ‘Smuleans’.

Sadagoppan Ramesh | Photo Credit: R Ravindran

“Basically, we’re both music buffs. I’ve always been a bathroom singer. I like to sing without thinking what the audience must be thinking [about my singing]. So, the idea of Swaraas is to draw out more people like that, to let them know that in this space there are no lines drawn, and to let them enjoy singing,” adds Ramesh.

The assembled crowd is testimony to that.

SS Pattabiraman, 50, a consultant in the automobile industry, tells me, he was previously restricting all his singing to among his friends. Hearing your own voice out loud on speakers can be quite daunting.

“But the experience also helped me build my confidence because there’s no judgement in this space,” says Pattabiraman. “I used to shout, not sing, basically,” he adds, laughing. Now he believes he can take the stage at a family wedding, and belt out a few classic Ilaiyaraaja numbers.

Ramesh’s partner Aparna is also a part of this “music group”. While she has been privy to his music leanings, she never thought he’d take the plunge as an investor in this space.

“I was taken aback initially, but he is also passionate about his music,” says Aparna, taking a break from crooning her favourite tracks.

Babu adds that they’re looking to grow the space across Tamil Nadu, with messages of support already coming in from Coimbatore. “If all goes well, we may have a Swaraas space in all the districts in 18 months,” says Babu.

For Ramesh, the space is more than just a platform for karaoke sessions. “You can even book the hall for family or corporate functions. You’ll have access to the music equipment, and sing your hearts out,” he signs off.

Studio Swaraas is at #49, 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar. For details, contact 9710947777