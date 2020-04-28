Sachet Tandon on ‘Masakali 2.0’ criticism: I respect audience opinion

Singer Sachet Tandon, the voice behind ‘Masakali 2.0’, the recreated version of the 2009 AR Rahman hit ‘Masakali’ from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Delhi-6, has reacted to all the criticism by stating that he respects audience opinion.

“It’s Tanishk Bagchi’s song and I was approached by the creators to sing it. I was glad to be part of the song and I am still happy that the makers thought of me. But ultimate the decision lies in the hands of public. It’s up to them whether to like a particular song or not, and I truly respect their opinion,” said Sachet.

“Also, I don’t think that any creator would intentionally try to distort an original song. Speaking of ‘Masakali 2.0’, I was not its creator. I just sang it and tried to give my best,” Sachet added.

The original ‘Masakali’ was composed by AR Rahman, written by Prasoon Joshi, and sung by Mohit Chauhan for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2009 film Delhi-6. It was picturised on the film’s lead pair, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Although the film fared below expectation at the box office back then, the song went on to attain cult status.

Shortly after the release of ‘Masakali 2.0’, both Rahman asnd Joshi expressed disappointment on social media, and were joined by a huge number of fans who agreed with them.

When Sachet was asked about his views on the trend of remixes and remakes, he said: “In today’s time, everything is being liked by audience. Some remakes have done amazingly well, some originals have become hits. Proper balance should be maintained.”

Sachet sang the popular love anthem ‘Bekhayali’ with Parampara Thakur for the film Kabir Singh, and has now come up with the melodious track ‘Bewafai’, which has garnered over 20 million views on YouTube. “It’s a beautiful song (and I) loved giving voice to ‘Bewafai’,” Sachet said.