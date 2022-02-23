The US-based artist launches the track ‘Blood Starved Beast’ inspired by 2015 Gothic-inspired video game ‘Bloodborne’

Los Angeles-based Saahil Bhargava who made waves last year with his animation video single ‘Kohima’, launched another track last week called ‘Blood Starved Beast’, which is an ode to gamers.

Inspired by the 2015 game Bloodborne by FromSoftware Inc, the single is a horror-themed song, fast-paced, and aggressive. The song revolves around an obsessed gamer finding himself stuck in a never-ending loop to get the better of a Lovecraftian monster. While his determination and desperation finally prevail, the feeling is bittersweet as he ends up losing his mental peace – a feeling most gamers would relate to as they finally see the words ‘Game Over’.